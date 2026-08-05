He Landed a Better Job the Same Day He Lied About Quitting His Former One—Then His Mom Found Out Through the Mail
Getting caught in a lie stings less when the person who caught you had to open your mail to do it.
One man had quit his job at Toyota, tired of a role that never went beyond oil changes, and chose not to tell his mother the specifics while he lined up something better, a $25/hr flat rate mechanic position he landed the very same day he first lied about quitting.
That plan fell apart once a letter meant for him arrived and got opened without his knowledge, surfacing old news his mother treated as a fresh betrayal.
Now facing threats over his housing and his music equipment, he’s less concerned with explaining a letter that was never hers to open, and more questioning whether this living arrangement is still sustainable.
Keep reading for the full story.
AITA for lying to my mother about my job title?
Long story short, I worked at Toyota for a long while and had to end up just walking out/quitting one day.
I proceeded to lie to my mother about this because of obvious reasons.
So when he moved on to something bigger and better, he thought his mother would be happy, but this couldn’t have been further from the truth.
Now cut to today, I got an actual better job.
This is a $25/hr flat rate mechanic job doing more than I was doing at Toyota, which was just oil changes all day long.
His mom still seems caught up on his last job, even though he’s clearly moved on.
And so now my mom proceeds to get a letter about my employment status at Toyota and thinks I’m horrible or something for lying about a job, even though the same day I showed her a better job already came.
I still paid my share, I had savings, I just didn’t wanna worry her about quitting, fired, whatever.
Now he’s second-guessing whether he can continue living with her under these conditions.
And now she wants to kick me out and take all my music equipment away or some crap, so I’m low-key thinking about just living in the car again ’cause wth man, it’s not that serious right?
Opening someone’s mail is questionable at best and illegal at worst.
What did Reddit think?
This user doesn’t have much sympathy for this man’s situation.
On the other hand, this commenter thinks his mom proved why she can’t really handle the truth.
The hard truth is that it’s hard to set boundaries with your parents when you still live under their roof.
His mom opening his mail probably isn’t something that should be happening, even if he does live at home.
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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision.
A letter that was never hers to open in the first place shouldn’t create an obligation for him to explain himself, no matter what information happened to be inside it.
The actual situation, quitting a job that had become unbearable and immediately securing something better, was never something that needed defending. After all, it’s his life and his decision.
What’s truly being exposed here isn’t dishonesty so much as a living arrangement where his privacy and personal decisions aren’t fully respected.
If staying under that roof means enduring boundary violations, the best path forward is acknowledging that genuine independence starts once he’s no longer living under his mother’s roof.
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AuthorBenjamin Cottrell
Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture
Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.
As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.
When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.
Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · aita, controlling parents, dishonesty, ENTITY, family drama, job, living at home, lying, moving out, new job, picture, reddit, top
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