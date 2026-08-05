“Am I Going Crazy?”: Homeowner Panics as Neighbors Silently Duplicate Her Life for Years

Living close to neighbors for years usually means picking up on shared patterns naturally, but one woman has spent almost three years watching something that feels far more deliberate than coincidence.

Nearly every gesture in her household, from surprise flowers to new family activities, seems to get mirrored by the neighbors shortly after, a pattern that started as something she laughed off but has since grown genuinely unsettling.

The relationship between the two households hasn’t been smooth either, with an earlier friendship souring after comments and unnecessary drama, leaving both families keeping their distance despite houses close enough that privacy feels nearly impossible.

Now she’s asking whether this pattern crosses into something creepy, or whether years of proximity are simply making her overthink it.

Keep reading for the full story.

Is this normal for a neighbor do to ? We’ve lived in our current house for almost 3 years, and this has been going on for a long time. I’m not talking about normal coincidences or someone buying the same popular item. I mean it feels like they copy almost everything we do.

The homeowner gives several examples of this strange behavior.

If my husband surprises me with flowers, suddenly the neighbor is bringing his wife flowers. If we start doing something new as a family, they seem to do the exact same thing shortly after. Even little things around the house or outside seem to get copied. At first I laughed it off, but after years of it, it starts to feel weird.

That’s not the only thing troubling about these neighbors.

The relationship also hasn’t been great. My husband used to be friendly with them, but things went downhill after they made comments about us and there was a lot of unnecessary drama. Since then we mostly keep our distance, but because our houses are so close together, they can see everything we do, which makes the whole situation even more uncomfortable.

These neighbors seem to be magnets for unnecessary drama.

There have even been times when they claimed I said things that I honestly don’t remember saying, and my husband ended up confronting them. It turned into more drama, so now we just try to mind our own business. I’m genuinely curious, has anyone else dealt with neighbors who seem to mirror everything you do? At what point does it stop feeling like coincidence and start feeling creepy? Or am I just overthinking it?

What a strange situation to find yourself in.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user thinks of how much fun they would have if they found themselves in a situation like this.

This user has direct experience with this kind of copying.

Apparently this sort of thing happens more often than one might think.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

This commenter also can relate.

Some things are easy to laugh off once. But it’s harder to laugh off the same thing happening again and again for three straight years, especially when it’s tangled up with a relationship that already fell apart once before.

Watching your own private gestures, the flowers, the family plans, get quietly replicated by people you barely speak to anymore creates a strange kind of discomfort that becomes hard to explain.

Imitation may be a form of flattery, but this is just taking things too far.

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