Hotel Front Desk Worker Becomes Suspicious of Guests’ Credit Card, So They’re Forced to Pay Cash

The world is full of scammers…

We’d like to think that isn’t true, but if you’ve ever worked at a job where money had to be exchanged, you know that’s a fact, Jack!

Yes, it’s a bummer, but it’s just the way of the world…

And the longer you work in a customer service job, the more adept you become at sniffing out the shady folks trying to pull a fast one on you.

Check out what the hotel worker in this story had to say about a guest who they thought wasn’t being honest with them.

Just had the most peculiar incident happen… “I work the night shift at my hotel and something very strange just happened that I need to write down because it’s making me second guess myself hard. These guests booked a reservation with us over the phone and then showed up about an hour later. I did the normal process of checking their IDs and ask for a card because they didn’t present it.

There are rules about this kind of thing…

They asked if they could pay with tap to pay which I said they couldn’t cause I needed the card in house physically for fraud purposes and all. They then pulled the card out to show me but still told me they needed to use tap to pay which this might’ve been my mistake in the whole exchange where I looked at the card, cross matched its details on tap to pay and saw it was matching so I said sure they could do that.

Uh oh!

I handed the card back to the guest as he left to go outside and another used tap to pay and when it showed up on our systems, I noticed the last few numbers on the card was different from the card I viewed earlier. I told the guests I needed to see the card again and they started getting very defensive about it saying they didn’t have the card and when I asked the individual who I gave the card to, they said they put it back in their car (they had gone outside after I handed them back their ID and card). Though I feel like I did see them pull out the card when they were trying to show me their ID again but it could’ve just been a similar card.

This sounds sketchy…

Then they turned it back around on me and started getting angry at me for wasting their time when they were tired and that they paid for the room but wont be able to get into it, which whatever I don’t really care I’ve had that same thing be used on me before, doesn’t work. Eventually one of them relented and said they’d pay with cash which they did and they went onto their room. It set off major major major red flags to me but technically they didn’t do anything wrong so its not like I can tell them to turn around and leave though I wish I could.

It can be hard to get back in the groove at work after a vacation.

Also I just got back from a short vacation so I do need to get back into the groove of things which is my excuse for letting the tap to pay thing by. The one thing I know for certain is that the card they showed me is not the same card they tapped with. I’m 90% sure nothing will come of it cause I’ve had more nerve-wracking things happen at the hotel and nothing came out of them but you never know.”

Reddit readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

And this individual spoke up.

This worker wasn’t playing around!

And it’s a good thing they caught on to the shenanigans that were going on here.

Nice work!

It sounds like these guests were up to something sketchy…