“It’s Just Dandelions”: Woman Driven Crazy by Neighbor Who Won’t Stop Calling Law Enforcement

Just when you think you’ve found the perfect place to live…

A crazy neighbor rears their ugly head and, before you know it, you’re stuck in the middle of a dispute that you can’t get out of.

Ugh!

It’s not a fun place to be, folks!

And the woman who wrote this story knows all about it.

Check out what she had to say about why her uptight/annoying/crazy neighbor is driving her up the wall.

Let’s take a look!

Neighbor calling lawyer over weeds. “My husband and I bought a home together almost 3 years ago. The driveway is shared with said neighbor, which is important. Upon moving in our neighbor invited us over for coffee. She discussed she’s disabled and chatted us about stuff for a minute or so and asked for our numbers. She explained she goes to New York half the year and wanted to text us when she’d come back so she could have the driveway. She said the rest of the year it’s free for us but because of her disability she’d prefer we let her have the driveway. Seeing no issue we agreed and exchanged numbers. Come winter of year one. Neighbor left and our area of Pennsylvania got slammed with snow. Feet of it overnight. We piled the snow where we could which was the driveway. We received no call of warning when she came home.

Uh oh…

She came to our door demanding we move the snow which is now a pile of ice so she could park. We told her she was supposed to contact us and that there was no where to put the snow so we did what we had to. We helped chip away some snow because we felt bad but she had another neighbor snow plowed it for her. The snow also destroyed our outdoor patio set we didn’t put away in time. Canopy knocked over and all sort of stuff. Our neighbor, in the spring, starts taking pictures of our backyard which we have on camera.

Mind your own business!

She also started coming into the property and bringing other people with her to show her all the destruction. She complained we were horrible house owners and that shed call someone about it. We proceeded to hang up signs that stated Do Not Enter and that it was private property. There is clear distinction from our side and hers when it comes to the shared driveway. Also that she was being monitored on the camera and ignored that. She continued to come into our property yanking our plants she said she was allergic too and overall being a jerk. So I called the cops. I said she’s trespassing on our property and that I don’t want her falling on my porch and me being responsible for it somehow. The cop spoke to her and she had nothing valid to say outside of we were horrible owners and and openly admitted to trespassing and ignoring us when we told her to stop through the camera. Cop came back to us and said she’s 75 and that if she continues to call again. We got a number for the incident but that was all.

On and on it goes…

Over the past 3 years she keep complaining about how we park. We have a roommate who parks in front of our neighbors home because our neighbor has the driveway and uses it. But she’s complained he can’t do that. We ignored her. He parked across the street and she complains he can’t do that because she can’t back out of the driveway as well. We ignored that too. We let her use the driveway. That’s the only kindness we allotted this woman. Now going on 3 years later she still has a problem with us. Mind you we do not engage with this woman. We don’t talk. We don’t do anything. She approached my husband today regarding weeds.

This lady seems to be pretty unstable…

She said she’s contacting a lawyer because we are unfit for our home and take horrible care of it. Admittedly we do have weeds but we don’t really have a front yard only two big bushes that are fine and some overgrown dandelion and maybe some thistle. I know even if she does call a lawyer we get a warning if our weeds are over 10 inches but we intend to yank them but like what the hell. I don’t want to instigate her further but I don’t want to go yank a dandelion or two because of this woman! I know it’s small but jeez nothing we do is good for her. We don’t even really go outside either in fear she will be there to complain. Our house is fine. We keep letting her use the driveway. But like she just wants to control our home. I don’t even know what we could do in retaliation if it’s even worth it. We have camera and recorded evidence of her trespassing and being an overall pain in the neck, but when should enough be enough? What could we even do?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

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This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Is this annoying, or what?

I sure think it is!

Some people just don’t know when to back off and call it quits…

This lady needs to get a hobby…or a pet…or something.