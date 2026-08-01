“My Whole Living Room Vibrates”: Renter Reaches Breaking Point Over Upstairs Neighbors’ Heavy Footsteps

Wanting a single quiet day shouldn’t feel like an unreasonable request, yet that’s exactly the small, simple thing one woman finds herself craving after living beneath constantly active upstairs neighbors.

Both of her neighbors work from home, meaning the footsteps, movement, and unpredictable noise never really stop, a sensation she describes vividly as her head sitting inside a plastic bucket.

Even with a full collection of headphones and earplugs, nothing addresses the physical shaking that comes with the noise, and with a baby expected upstairs soon, she’s left desperately hoping for relief that doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Cardboard ceilings When my upstairs neighbours walk around, my entire apartment feels like my head sitting inside a plastic bucket with a kid hammering on it.

The noise is constant, but yet somehow still unpredictable.

Never quite sure about the force with which it will land. Never quite sure where. It gets me every step of their day. There’s two, and they always work from home. There will be a baby coming in their near future. I did my research, but the apartment was sold at the same time mine was bought, and there was just no way of knowing it would be like this.

This renter has tried and exhausted every option to drown out the noise, but she’s reaching her limit.

I have all the headphones. All the earplugs. But I can’t wear them all day every day. Also they don’t help with the shaking! I have music and podcasts and hobbies and stuff to listen to, but I need quiet. Just sometimes. Just for like, one day. Sigh.

Oh, the joys of renting.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time to start building a case if she wants her concerns to be taken seriously.

These upstairs neighbors are really showing their true colors.

One fellow renter shares what works for them when it comes to drowning out the noise.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

Sometimes the only solution is just moving out.

Sometimes there’s no fix to matters like these, just the slow wear of living with something you can’t control and can’t fully block out, no matter how many headphones or earplugs get thrown at the problem.

This renter did as much research as she could to make a reasonable choice, but none of that could have prepared her for this reality.

Maybe the best thing to do here would be just to cut her losses.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves. Read Story →