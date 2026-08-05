She Shared an Embarrassing Secret in Confidence. Then She Watched Her Friend Tell It to a Room Full of Strangers.

Trust between close friends usually means certain stories stay private, especially the embarrassing ones shared in confidence.

One woman had opened up to a close friend about getting locked in a restaurant bathroom last year and awkwardly climbing out through a small window, a story she’d only told a few people because of how humiliating it felt.

She never expected to hear that same story performed on stage during her friend’s open mic set, changed just enough to obscure the restaurant name but recognizable enough that everyone in their group immediately knew it was about her.

Watching the room laugh while a friend kept glancing her way became too much, and she got up and left mid-performance.

Her friend later accused her of embarrassing her by walking out, but never once acknowledged that using a private, painful memory without any warning was the actual problem.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for just walking out during my friend’s comedy set? One of my close friends has been doing open mic nights for a few months, and I’ve gone to most of them.

But during her most recent set, she immediately noticed picked up on something strange.

Last week she told a story on stage about someone getting locked in a restaurant bathroom and trying to climb out through the small window. It happened to me last year, and I’d only told a few friends because I was embarrassed.

Now she starts to feel like everyone is making fun of her.

She changed the restaurant name, but kept enough details that the people we came with immediately knew it was me. Everyone was laughing, and one friend kept looking over at me, so I got up and left.

Her friend then confronted her about making a scene, so she fired back.

Afterward she texted saying I made it obvious the joke was about me and made her look bad by walking out in the middle of her set. I told her she shouldn’t use things I tell her privately as material, and she said comedians talk about real life all the time and nobody outside our group knew. We haven’t spoken since. AITA?

Anyone who goes to a comedy show definitely isn’t expecting to hear jokes about their own life.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Her friend really should have let her know beforehand.

A more experienced comedian would have asked permission.

Trust was broken here — and it’ll be hard to earn back.

It’s not a good feeling to be laughed at when you’re not purposely trying to be funny.

There’s a significant difference between comedians drawing from real life in general and specifically using a private, embarrassing story a friend shared in confidence, without ever asking first.

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The real issue was never about performing personal material, it was about consent, and that’s exactly what got skipped here.

This friend had no right to get upset about someone walking out of a set built around their own unauthorized humiliation.

A simple heads-up beforehand, even something as small as checking if the story was okay to share, would have completely changed this outcome and avoided the embarrassment altogether.

One thing is for sure: this friend showed her true colors that night.

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