“No Degree, No Customers”: Young AuDHD Woman Searches for the Ultimate Low-Burnout Career

Figuring out what you want to do with your life is no easy task.

There’s a lot of pressure for young people to start thinking about what kind of careers they are interested in at a young age, but the reality is that a lot of people don’t figure that out until later in life…

Or some people never do!

But still, that’s a lot of pressure…

A young woman talked about how her life plans, or lack of them, are really stressing her out.

Take a look at what she had to say.

I want to work, but I feel like I can’t function at all with the jobs that are available for me. I kinda wanna know what to do. “I am 20, AUDHD (autism and ADHD), and working on my GED’s last part, which is math. I don’t wanna be picky, but I just know what I can function with and what I can’t function with. I have a sensitivity to loud noises and crowds not a lot of people have been giving a lot of support for it other than well my therapist and my mom and my boyfriend. I sort of have mini panic attacks.

She sounds totally lost…

I don’t wanna go to college. I know what college could do for me. I know what’s available, but none of it interests me at all. It never has ever since I was young. And then, as I got older and start under understanding like financial stability and everything like that, I realized I don’t wanna go to college at all mostly because none of the majors around anything interest me at all. Like even the things that are in my interest in life (like music, painting, drawing art in general fashion design, and things like that) I don’t really see a point in pursuing them at a college level. Many people on Reddit, which I’m starting to realize I should never be taking advice from anybody on the Internet have suggested going into trades or joining the military.

It can be hard to figure out what to do in life.

And I will hear about this over and over again that these are what are available for me and if I don’t do them, I’m out of luck but I know there’s probably something there has to be something that isn’t just I work 12 hours a day or I have to pay you to go to a school (again, which is why I don’t even wanna go to college either) to learn how to be a construction worker, a plumber or an electrician. Now that is at all appealing to me. None of it and people say just choose the job that you feel like you can just tolerate well. I have a very low tolerance for everything other than the stuff I like.

At least she’s self aware.

Now that I’m hearing myself type this, I do sound picky. Maybe spoiled, but all I ever wanted it out of a job was someone who told me what to do I get to wear maybe one headphone and then go about my day and nobody bother me other than people who need me to do stuff. I’m not asking for the highest raise. I’m asking for like maybe 12 bucks an hour or hell, even 7. I’m not even asking for the most flattering job. I just don’t wanna face customers which is unfortunately, the majority of any job I’ve seen available for autistic people which is fast food or a janitor or “you can work at Walmart“ (I’m saying this in the most sarcastic tone) I honestly feel like I’m just asking for only these two things. I don’t want to talk to customers or deal with customers. Just let me wear one earbud in my ear.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Hang in there!

That’s all you can do…

And try not to get too bogged down…just go with the flow and see what happens.

She sounds pretty worried about what she’s going to do with her life…