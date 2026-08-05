Man Refuses to Give Wedding Speech About Dad’s Fiancée, So His Father Tells Him Not to Attend

Moving on after a loss doesn’t mean erasing the person who came before.

One man is struggling with that after his father’s fiancée started pushing his late mother’s memory aside.

Now, his dad wants him to give a wedding speech about how she brought the family back together.

Since he doesn’t believe that, he refused.

His father responded by telling him not to come at all.

Read on for the whole story.

AITA for refusing to attend my dad’s wedding because of his fiancee? My mom passed away four years ago, and I (28M) was happy to see that my dad (57M) had finally started dating again. He found a woman (49F) who made him happier than I’d seen him in years, but over time she started to push out my mother’s memory. She would move family photos, stating that we all just needed to “move on,” and started calling herself the “new matriarch” of the family. This has led me to become very distant, and I’ve even snapped at her a few times, but I can’t just sit here and pretend that it’s all okay and that it doesn’t bother me. Now my dad has asked me to give a speech at his wedding, specifically about how she “brought the family back together.”

They do not see the situation the same way.

I can’t help but think that she told him to say that, and I told him that I did not feel comfortable speaking about something that I didn’t believe in. He said that if I couldn’t support him on his happiest day, then maybe I shouldn’t go. So I told him that he shouldn’t expect me to go. Since then, I’ve gotten calls from my grandparents and my brother (25M), saying that I’m punishing my dad for finding happiness and moving on to a new woman. My sister (31F) is the only one who agrees that being asked to give a speech about something I don’t believe in would go against my morals. My dad said that if I skip the wedding, it would permanently damage our relationship. AITA?

Wow! This sounds like such an unfortunate situation.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think.

This person thinks he should give the speech.

Here’s some advice.

Here’s how this reader would handle it.

This is so true… and funny!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision.

His dad had every right to find love again, but that doesn’t make his fiancée the new center of the family.

For starters, asking him to praise her for bringing everyone together put him in an impossible position.

But, also, he shouldn’t have to lie in front of a room full of people just to keep the peace.

Ultimately, skipping the wedding could cause lasting damage, so he may want to really think this one through.

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