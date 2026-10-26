A Cashier Insisted a Pharmacy Employee Was Wrong About Their Own Stock—Then Spent 10 Minutes Proving Herself Incorrect (

Some people are so sure they’re right that there’s almost no point arguing with them.

One pharmacy employee ran into that when a coworker came through looking for a generic version of Dayquil.

After showing her the store brand, the coworker insisted she meant a different brand and said she bought it there all the time.

The employee tried to explain that they didn’t carry it, but the woman wasn’t having it.

Instead, she pointed out that she’d been a cashier there for four years and acted like that somehow settled the argument.

Read on to see how it all played out.

My 4 months of pharmacy beats your 4 years of cashier. So, this happened with a co-worker who needed to buy something from my department. So I’m counting her as a customer in this story. I’ll be me, and she will be C. C walks up to the NyQuil/cough medicine aisle while I’m stocking it.

When she noticed the girl looking around, she offered help.

Me: “Hi, can I help you find something?” C: “No, I’m just looking for the generic Dayquil.” Me: “Oh, it’s right here.” *Points to store brand.* C: “No, no. I’m looking for the generic generic.”

Then, she realized what the woman wanted.

Now, I know what she’s looking for. That brand makes several kinds of medicine, but definitely not a DayQuil version. Or at least we don’t carry it. Me: “We don’t carry a NyQuil version of (name of brand). We have the allergy, Tylenol, ibuprofen, an…” C: “I know we carry it. I buy it here all the time. It’s 88 cents.” Me: “Well, I have never seen it, nor have I ever stocked it.”

She looked everywhere but couldn’t find it.

C: “Well, I’ve been here 4 years as a cashier, and I think I would know.” Me: “Okay, then.” She looked for a solid 10 minutes, trying to find it on the 4-foot section of shelves. She didn’t find it. Why? Because we don’t carry it. She looked at me angrily and stormed off like it was my fault we didn’t carry it.

Wow. She must’ve been really confused or something.

Let’s take a look at what the people over at Reddit think about it.

Yeah, that’s basically what the woman was saying.

This could be.

According to this reader, pharmacies attract some characters.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

You would think that.

This is one of those situations where being wrong wouldn’t have been a big deal if she hadn’t been so rude about it.

However, she was so convinced she knew better that she completely dismissed the person who actually worked in that department.

And the thing is that there’s nothing wrong with being mistaken. But acting smug like that really makes people look ridiculous.

Sometimes, it’s easier to just admit you were wrong and move on.

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