The Salesman’s Mistake Was Bad Enough, But The Supervisor Covering For Him With Lies Is What Really Set Him Off

Imagine working at a company in a position where you’re not a salesman, but you rely on the salesmen to do their job and collect the necessary information so you can process the paperwork correctly. What would you do if the salesmen didn’t gather all of the necessary information?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, but to make it even worse, the supervisor lies to make up an excuse for the salesman.

Keep reading to see how the employee handles the situation.

Sending polite email to a supervisor at work Basically, my job is to do some paperwork based on information salesmen gather. Naturally, if the salesman fails to gather all of the required information it is also part of my job to ask them to actually do their job (salesmen here seem to be bad at that part). So one particular salesman, let’s call them Sam, messed up so bad that not only was there absolutely no information gathered, but the assignment didn’t even appear in my queue so we only found it because of a third party who happened to stumble upon it. I emailed Sam and CC’d his supervisor (we’ll call them Alex).

The supervisor seemed to be making excuses for Sam.

For this next part, it’s important to know there are 3 types of tickets we can get assignments from. I’ll call them A, B, and C type tickets. Type A is normal and common, Type B is less common but not unexpected, and Type C is very rare. After some time, Alex responded on behalf of Sam and essentially saying that because it was a Type C ticket, it prevented the form from properly being filled out. This doesn’t make sense because the ticket type has absolutely nothing to do with whether or not I can find or work on the assignment, it’s an option within all tickets the salesman has to select, and Sam selected the wrong one. Really not that bug if a deal and I still don’t know why they were trying so hard to act like it wasn’t Sam’s fault. Like if we want people to improve, acknowledge the mistakes and learn?

He knows why Alex was making excuses but wasn’t going to let him get away with it.

Anyway, supervisors of salesmen tend to bend rules because they want their bonus and stuff. It really ticks me off because they will straight up allow some of them to lie to customers just because it was a high value sale. Knowing their excuse didn’t make any sense and also my general resentment for their tendency to not care about anything but money, I decided to go along with what they were trying to get away with.

Here’s what he sent to Sam and Alex.

I emailed back something along the lines of “This shouldn’t impact whether or not the assignment is able to be viewed or completed. I know Type C tickets are rare, and I am admittedly not familiar with them. If there is an issue in the system preventing Type C tickets from being able to be fulfilled in the same way as Types A and B, perhaps we should look into a solution for this to avoid future similar situations”

Essentially forcing Alex to either acknowledge that their stupid excuse didn’t actually mean anything or to keep going along with it and pretend to work on a solution.

I know if they do the latter option they will have to show someone that you can’t select the correct option I’m Type C tickets, which won’t be possible because it does in fact work.

He knows they’re stuck regardless.

Either way they are forced to admit they either lied or have been inadequate. I’m usually the kind of person to just move on when I know someone is just being stupid to get away with stuff if it doesn’t really impact me, but I guess that day I was just too tired of it. They haven’t responded.

He has caught them in their lie. Why can’t they just do their job correctly and stop making up lies and excuses?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Another person explains why they haven’t responded.

This person thinks OP is right about the supervisor’s motivation.

Another person doesn’t think the email was revenge.

Escalating to his own supervisor might be more effective. Then, let the supervisors duke it out, or the salesman’s supervisor will have to admit he was wrong. Either way, if the salesman had just done his job correctly in the first place, there wouldn’t be a problem.

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