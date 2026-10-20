A Coffee Shop Cashier Stopped Making Drinks To Help Three Kids Yelling For Service, But They Didn’t Even Know What They Wanted

Have you ever noticed how some customers demand your attention before they even know what they want?

One barista ran into that while working at a busy self-service cafe.

She was in the middle of making drinks in the back when a young customer started yelling for her, even though she had already said it would be a minute.

But when she finally stopped to help him, he hadn’t even decided what he wanted.

Then, once he finally ordered, he still wasn’t ready to pay, leaving her standing there while the line kept getting longer.

Unfortunately, his two friends were just as bad.

Read on to see how it all played out.

“EXCUSE ME?!” “yes?” “I want, uh, uhhhhh…” I hate these people. Especially those very entitled brats coming in, screaming for service when they’ve clearly just walked in and don’t know what they want to order yet. I work in a self-service cafe as a barista/cashier. When they came in, I was clearly busy making 2 cappuccinos while my coworker was making smoothies in the back.

It started as soon as they walked in.

Brat1: “EXCUSE ME??” Me and coworker: “Yes, just a moment, please!” Brat1: “EXCUUUUUSEEEEE MEEEEEEE?!” Me (internally screaming and scraping off my ***** face before facing them): “Yes, are you ready to order?”

Apparently, he didn’t even know what he wanted.

Brat1: “I want, uh, (turns to his 2 friends) what should I get? Uhhhhhhhhhhh.” Me: …. Brat1: “Okay, I’ll get the Bananaberry Smoothie. And, uh……” Me (getting very impatient because there’s a line building): “That’ll be 440 yen, please.”

Suddenly, he wanted something else.

Brat1 (totally ignoring me): “I’ll get that cake as well.” At this point, decent and normal people usually start getting their wallets ready to pay, right? They finished ordering, so it’s common courtesy, no? But apparently, not for this particular group of brats. Me: “That’ll be 820 yen, please.” Brat1 just stared at me, seeming to be waiting for his food to magically come right up.

After reminding him several times, he finally paid.

Me: “That’ll be 820 yen, PLEASE.” Brat1: “Oh, right.” Then he finally took out his coin purse and paid with all coins and change. He then realized he didn’t have enough, so he took out his wallet and chatted with his friends for a good 20 seconds before finally giving me a bill to pay for everything.

She just doesn’t get why people are like this.

Repeat process 2 more times for Brat2 and Brat3. I hate these people. Why do you think it’s a good idea to scream at us, asking for attention when you haven’t even decided on what to order, then proceed to waste our time by making us wait for you to realize you have to pay? Why? WHY?! End of rant. Sorry, people, this past week has been filled with these types of airheaded, time-wasting pieces of forbidden chocolate, and I need to vent a little.

Yikes! Kids are known to be pretty impatient though.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done in this same situation.

Actually, lots of people do this.

This reader cannot stand that behavior.

Yep, that’s usually the best thing to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

This person received a good tip from their aunt.

There’s no wonder she was so frustrated.

Dealing with people like that is never easy, but at least these were kids.

And while it doesn’t excuse their behavior, it does give us hope that they’ll grow out of it as they age.

For now, she should probably just move on and not let something so minor ruin the rest of her day.

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