A Customer Refuses to Accept That the Pharmacy Is Closed and Demands Someone Let Her Get Her Medication, but She Finally Leaves When the Shift Lead Threatens to Call the Police

Some customers seem to think that making enough of a fuss will get them whatever they want.

Or at least that’s what one cashier dealt with when a customer came in after the pharmacy had closed early for Labor Day.

The woman needed medication before a morning flight, and apparently, waiting until tomorrow wasn’t an answer she was willing to accept.

Instead, she wanted them to call the pharmacist back in. But when that didn’t work, she wanted someone to unlock the pharmacy and let her get it herself.

Unfortunately for her, the shift lead wasn’t playing games and threatened to call the police.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Customer “doesn’t accept” our pharmacy hours This happened on Labor Day. I work at a convenience store that also has a pharmacy. When our pharmacy closes for the day, it’s 6 p.m. on weekends and 10 p.m. on weekdays (I know the hours aren’t great, to say the least; unfortunately, that’s just how things are). On holidays, however, our pharmacy tends to get special hours. Like Labor Day, when they closed at five. It was on our website, but I can’t remember it being posted anywhere in the store.

When she got back to the front, the lady was there.

I had gone to get some bandages as I’d cut myself and wanted to get it taken care of, and we were out of bandages in the front register’s first aid kit. When I got back to the front, this middle-aged woman (the entitled woman) wanted to know when our pharmacist would be back for the day. My shift lead went, “Oh, they’ll be back tomorrow. Due to the holiday, the pharmacy closed early.” The customer gave, like, a chuckle, shook her head, and went, “I’m not accepting that answer.”

Frustrated, the woman started asking for a manager.

She then went on about how she had chronic knee pain and that she had a flight early the next morning, so she had to get her medication today. Then the lady turned to me and went, “Are you the manager?” I told her no, because I am a lowly cashier, and my shift lead said that she was the shift lead and our store manager was gone for the day. The lady shook her head, said, “That’s just perfect,” and continued making weird demands.

Fed up, the shift lead messaged the pharmacist.

She wanted my shift lead to call a pharmacist to see if they would come in, and when the call went to voicemail, insisted that because the shift lead hadn’t left a message, she “read what the shift lead was typing when messaging a pharmacist so she could ensure someone was being asked to come in.” To none of my coworkers’ surprise, the pharmacist said no. They were already two hours away. The lady insisted that the hours weren’t posted anywhere, and my other coworker told her that the hours were posted on our website. The lady then said she, “Doesn’t look at the website. I’m a customer.”

It was clear that the lady wasn’t going to accept any solutions.

All throughout this, I’m just checking out other customers, some of whom ignore her, while others shake their heads. The lady then asks if we had to turn anyone else away, and my coworker said yes. She asked if they had chronic pain, and my coworker said we didn’t know because they didn’t tell us. Every solution my coworker offered was dismissed or not good enough. She told her about the 24/7-hour location and offered to help her find an over-the-counter solution in the painkillers aisle.

After being threatened with the cops, she finally left.

Nope. She wanted a pharmacist to come in and give her a recommendation. She wanted a pharmacist to come in and get her medication. Eventually, she just said she “didn’t even need a pharmacist, just somebody to unlock the door so she could grab it.” Unfortunately for her, only the pharmacist had keys to the pharmacy. She finally left because my shift lead was going to call the cops for her belligerent behavior, though not before making a comment about how she can’t believe that we’d call the cops over this.

Eek! That woman sounds like a true entitled nightmare.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit would’ve done.

It does appear people are lacking patience.

This reader is impressed they’re open so late.

Now, that’s funny!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately.

Here’s someone who doesn’t think any of it should’ve been a surprise.

This woman wasted so much time arguing when she could’ve been heading to the other pharmacy.

Sure, being in pain is frustrating, but the cashier couldn’t make the pharmacist come back from two hours away.

And asking someone to unlock the door so she could grab her own medication was ridiculous.

Next time, she needs to stop making excuses and just plan better.

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