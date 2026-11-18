Dad Tells His Adult Daughters Not To Wear Navy To His Wedding, So They Deliberately Go Shopping For Navy Dresses

Imagine being all grown up, and you find out that your dad is getting married. Would you humor him with any requests as far as what to wear to his wedding, or would you ignore his requests?

In this story, one woman and her sisters are in this situation, and they decide to do the opposite of what their dad told them to do. They weren’t just being brats. They were sending a very clear and well deserved message. Honestly, he’s lucky they even came to his wedding.

Let’s read all about it.

Time my sisters and I crashed our Dad’s wedding party I (31F) and my 3 sisters have a dad. I know everyone does, but we have one of those dads. The ones who are just not very good at fathering and have never really been around in a meaningful way. Dad (60s? M) had a SERIES of fiance’s since our stepmother divorced him 10 years ago and so when he told us a few years ago he was engaged (again) we didn’t take him very seriously. Most of us live far from him and the real star of this story is S (32F) who lives in the same state as him.

It turns out he really is getting married, and he asked for a big favor.

For his wedding, he asked her to cook everything. All the sandwiches for his 400 invited guests, all the sides, and even the cakes. She said yes, and as a result was INCREDIBLY stressed. Here’s where it gets good. S had recently dyed the underside of her hair navy blue. You couldn’t see it unless her hair was up, and it was short enough that it was hard to tell anyway.

Her dad had another big request, or maybe it’s more of a demand.

Dad told her that she needed to dye it a normal color or she would ruin his wedding pictures. So a plan was hatched. I was certainly the driving force behind this as the day of the wedding drew near and we all drove in to see our sister working her butt off and our Dad not paying the least attention to us.

Here comes the revenge.

Then I found out his new wife’s kids were in the wedding party, in fact they were the whole wedding party, and we weren’t. That they were all wearing navy blue and we were expected to wear any other color. Here’s where the plan comes in. S was the only one who communicated what color we should wear, so I called everybody and asked for two things: 1. To dye their hair blue, and 2. To wear a navy blue dress. My sister L (36F) and J(34F) went shopping with me and we hunted for 3 hours for a navy blue dresses in July and purchased the best ones we could find, then we all went to Sally’s beauty supply and got Demi dye for our hair.

Let’s see how their dad reacted.

We arrived the next day at the wedding with blue hair, blue dresses, and huge grins. Dad wasn’t thrilled. He asked what the hell we did to our hair and said something to the effect of “point taken”. Also, 400 people did not attend. Maybe 20 did. Yes, it was incredibly satisfying

I love it! That was definitely a great sisterly bonding moment and a great way to make a point to their dad.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Yes, blue was the perfect color!

This person coined a new phrase.

This person would’ve handled it slightly differently.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Another person has a very good question.

I really feel bad for OP’s sister. I can’t imagine agreeing to prepare food for a wedding for free, but then not very many people even end up showing up. What a waste of time, money and food! I do wonder what they did with all the leftovers.

It’s great that the sisters stood together as a united front in defiance of their dad’s request. He deserved it.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent. Read Story →