Someone Parked on the Grass in a Homeowner’s Front Yard—So the Homeowner Wrote on the Car’s Windows With Lipstick

Imagine owning a house in an area where street parking can be hard to find, especially when the nearby pub has a live music night. What would you do if a stranger was bold enough to park on the grass in your front yard?

In this story, one woman was in this situation. She was obviously pretty upset about it, but she was also pretty sure whoever parked there was at the pub. She walked over to try to find them, but when nobody claimed ownership of the car, she decided to send whoever it was a message another way.

Keep reading for all the details.

Park on my lawn? Enjoy cleaning your car windows for the next week or two… I live opposite a pub and they have a popular live music evening on Mondays. It’s always hard to park around here when that happens. I came out to walk over and listen to the music yesterday and … someone has clearly found it so hard to park that they had parked ON MY LAWN. Yup. Driven up over the curb and nestled their piece of crap car between my flower pots and parked on the manicured grass.

She made her point obvious.

I went into the pub to ask whoever it was to move and I saw one of the musicians look shifty but he didn’t own up. Or move. Fine. I went into the house and got a pen, some postits, some extra sticky duck tape and a bright red cheap extra-stay lipstick. I wrote DO NOT PARK HERE in bright red lipstick on every single window including the little side ones at the back. Then I wrote NO PARKING on four or five of the postits and stuck them to the front and back windscreens with a ludicrous amount of duck tape, about two feet per postit.

She hopes the revenge was effective.

I knew full well that whoever had parked there was probably watching me through the pub window. I hope they also enjoyed their drive of shame home, scraping the duck tape glue off the glass, and working out the rock hard set lipstick. Then I went to bed. In the morning the car was gone and this afternoon I dug a new wooden post into the gap they had driven in so it can’t happen again.

Parking on a homeowner’s grass is truly a crazy and desperate thing to do. I can’t imagine!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s another idea for revenge.

But this person would’ve called the police.

Here’s what another person did in a similar situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This person has another strategy to try.

I’m sure it was somewhat embarrassing for the car owner to have to drive home with his car looking like that. It’s like the drive of shame. But he deserved it after literally parking in a homeowner’s yard! I’m not sure on what planet he thought that would work out okay.

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