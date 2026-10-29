A Customer’s Friend Said She’d Be Right Back To Grab One More Item Before Checkout, But The Cashier Suddenly Needed The Restroom Urgently

It is an awful feeling when you have to use the bathroom but you can’t, and unfortunately, some people just aren’t sympathetic.

That is what happened to the woman in this story when she was working a checkout lane and a customer put a bunch of items on her 10-item-or-fewer lane, and then walked away.

Her friend said that she would be right back because she had to grab one more thing. The cashier had to wait around and couldn’t use the bathroom the whole time, which was miserable.

Honestly, she should have called the manager over to handle the lane until she could get back. Check out the full story below and see what you think.

Working an 10-item express lane, customer dumps 23 items on my counter & her friend says “she’ll be right back she’s just going to get…” I HAVE TO PEE, WOMAN! RELEASE ME! I looked at the pile of junk on my counter, looked up at the light that says “10 ITEMS OR LESS.”

Some customers are just awful.

And then the customer dashed to the back of the store, taking 3 entire minutes (they matter when you have a full bladder!!!) to pick out one more thing she probably didn’t need. I had attempted to tell her friend that she left behind that the lane was a 10 item lane, I turned my light off & asked the next cashier to take her and he said, “Sure!”

Employees should never have to wait to use the restroom like this.

The girl was completely oblivious, looked at me like I was speaking Russian (I was speaking clear English, as she had done briefly a moment before) and then we got a rush. I had to wait 2 hours until I got off of work to use the bathroom, and we were busy even then.

So many customers are so entitled.

I hate how it feels like so many people don’t care at all about others. This is probably the 3rd or 4th time this has happened in some way, shape, form, or fashion (usually I’ve got my light off and “Please use next register” sign up, and people still expect me to check them out… please!) in the last week or two alone and it’s just getting really irritating. All the wonderful nice customers I have do not make up for the handful of rude ones.

Having to use the bathroom when you are busy is an awful feeling, but some customers just don’t care about anything but themselves.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Come on, customer, everyone is busy.

This is a funny way to handle it.

Good for this commenter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

What is wrong with these people?

Some people are absolutely clueless.

Customers are so self-centered sometimes. Employees should be empowered to walk away when needed.

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