Employee At A Non-Profit Doesn’t Want To Work Overtime, But She Feels Bad Saying “No” To Her Boss

Imagine working at a job you like, but it barely pays more than minimum wage. On top of that, you’re busy with other things in life and don’t want to work overtime.

What would you do if your boss kept asking you to work overtime?

In this story, one employee at a non-profit is in this situation, and she feels bad saying “no” to her boss when he asks her to work overtime. However, she still wants to say “no.”

Should you agree to work overtime or refuse?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not working outside of the hours I am paid for? I started a job in January which is extremely high-pressured for the pay, and I have a lot of responsibility. It’s a for non-profit organisation, and my wages are paid by a grant. I am a “manager”, but I only get paid to work for 3 days a week, receiving just over minimum wage average monthly. So – low wages, high pressure.

She’s also balancing school work.

The problem is, there’s few staff members, and no one who can do what I do (well, theoretically, they definitely could, but not their job role). I am also completing a degree alongside this job – so have developed a plan to make sure I work effectively in both areas. The director of the organisation has a personal interest in the organisation – it is his passion. I am regularly asked to work on my non-work days. I am constantly texted with updates/requirements/”can you just do this” (takes about 1 hour!).

She has trouble saying “no.”

I feel bad, but I am getting annoyed that this job is becoming overbearing. Because of the nature, I feel bad refusing to do the work. The latest is for me to have a phone consultation with someone accessing our service on Thursday (my non-work day). This would take about 2 hours. I then have to feedback immediately. There are arbitrary goals set like “this person needs speaking to within 24 hours” – usually meaning I respond on my “day off”.

She doesn’t know what to do.

I feel really bad. But I am receiving less than £800 a month for running a service, working my days and whenever is expected. I have previously flagged this with boss, and he changed things for about a week, and then reverted back. AITA for refusing to work beyond the days I am paid for?

She needs to stand her ground and say “no.” This isn’t her passion like it is for her boss. She seems to enjoy the job but doesn’t have time for overtime.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think she’s doing anything wrong by refusing to work overtime.

Here’s a question.

What about HR?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

This person points out the real problem.

The real problem is that they’re short staffed. She shouldn’t feel guilty for saying “no.” She doesn’t have to work overtime. She has a lot going on as it is. Guilt for prioritizing herself is the last thing she needs.

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