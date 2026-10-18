A Fabric Worker Was Stunned When A Customer Stopped Him Mid Cut And Demanded To Take The Entire Roll For The Small-Cut Price

Everybody loves a bargain, but some customers’ expectations are completely unreasonable.

A fabric department employee agreed to sell a customer slightly less than the full roll she’d picked out. He did the measuring, made the first cut, and heard her shout for him to stop.

This entitled customer had wrongfully assumed she would walk away with the entire thing at the smaller price.

Flabbergasted, the employee dropped his customer service filter and blurted out his honest reaction.

Customers have their tricks, and employees have their limits.

Keep reading for the full story.

Customer tried to barter a price that was non negotiable I was doing work in our fabric department, but I’m not well versed in fabric and sewing. A lady asked two questions that I couldn’t answer, and the actual fabric people were away at the time.

He continued her interaction with this customer.

She then found a fabric she wanted before the fabric people came back, so I went to cut it for her. I was hoping her request would be simple since I already failed her twice, lol. She decided to take the whole bolt, which was 4¾ yards in length. She asked if we could do 4½. I said yes. We would have to clearance the remaining ¼, but it’s no biggie.

This wasn’t nearly as straightforward as the employee thought.

I measured it out and made one cut. She goes, “NO! Don’t cut it!” I was so flabbergasted that I forgot about customer service and blurted, “You can’t have 4¾ for the price of 4½!?!” If you tell me you want 4½, I’m going to assume you want 4½ yards total. It’s crazy to think I wasn’t going to cut the fabric!!!

Customers really have some audacity.

What did Reddit think?

Some stores have a certain policy about leftovers.

Small stores often do things differently than larger retailers.

This employee shares their experience.

This customer tried to snag some free fabric by acting like math was a suggestion, but the employee wasn’t having it.

Some customers just waltz in everyone will tolerate their bad behavior, but she got a rude awakening that day.

Asking for a deal is fair game, and plenty of stores will hear you out. But trying to slip one past the person holding the scissors is where it goes sideways.

His blurted reaction wasn’t textbook customer service, but it was awfully effective.

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