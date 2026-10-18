October 18, 2026 at 1:35 am

A Fabric Worker Was Stunned When A Customer Stopped Him Mid Cut And Demanded To Take The Entire Roll For The Small-Cut Price

by Benjamin Cottrell

A vibrant display of diverse fabric rolls stacked on shop shelves indoors.

Pexels/Reddit

Everybody loves a bargain, but some customers’ expectations are completely unreasonable.

A fabric department employee agreed to sell a customer slightly less than the full roll she’d picked out. He did the measuring, made the first cut, and heard her shout for him to stop.

This entitled customer had wrongfully assumed she would walk away with the entire thing at the smaller price.

Flabbergasted, the employee dropped his customer service filter and blurted out his honest reaction.

Customers have their tricks, and employees have their limits.

Keep reading for the full story.

Customer tried to barter a price that was non negotiable

I was doing work in our fabric department, but I’m not well versed in fabric and sewing. A lady asked two questions that I couldn’t answer, and the actual fabric people were away at the time.

He continued her interaction with this customer.

She then found a fabric she wanted before the fabric people came back, so I went to cut it for her. I was hoping her request would be simple since I already failed her twice, lol.

She decided to take the whole bolt, which was 4¾ yards in length. She asked if we could do 4½.

I said yes. We would have to clearance the remaining ¼, but it’s no biggie.

This wasn’t nearly as straightforward as the employee thought.

I measured it out and made one cut. She goes, “NO! Don’t cut it!”

I was so flabbergasted that I forgot about customer service and blurted, “You can’t have 4¾ for the price of 4½!?!”

If you tell me you want 4½, I’m going to assume you want 4½ yards total. It’s crazy to think I wasn’t going to cut the fabric!!!

Customers really have some audacity.

What did Reddit think?

Some stores have a certain policy about leftovers.

Screenshot 2026 10 15 at 6.37.57 PM A Fabric Worker Was Stunned When A Customer Stopped Him Mid Cut And Demanded To Take The Entire Roll For The Small Cut Price

Small stores often do things differently than larger retailers.

Screenshot 2026 10 15 at 6.38.32 PM A Fabric Worker Was Stunned When A Customer Stopped Him Mid Cut And Demanded To Take The Entire Roll For The Small Cut Price

This employee shares their experience.

Screenshot 2026 10 15 at 6.38.53 PM A Fabric Worker Was Stunned When A Customer Stopped Him Mid Cut And Demanded To Take The Entire Roll For The Small Cut Price

This customer tried to snag some free fabric by acting like math was a suggestion, but the employee wasn’t having it.

Some customers just waltz in everyone will tolerate their bad behavior, but she got a rude awakening that day.

Asking for a deal is fair game, and plenty of stores will hear you out. But trying to slip one past the person holding the scissors is where it goes sideways.

His blurted reaction wasn’t textbook customer service, but it was awfully effective.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a tech support worker who told a manager a computer needed replaced, only to be told no thanks.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter