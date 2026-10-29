A Group of Teens Tried to Spend Thousands Using a Suspicious Credit Card—So She Shut Down the Scam on the Spot

When people come into a store acting suspicious, you need to watch the situation carefully to ensure they don’t get away with anything they aren’t supposed to.

That is what the retail worker in this story did when a group of friends came in and tried to buy a bunch of expensive items with their ‘tax returns’ using a credit card that clearly wasn’t theirs.

She quickly notified her manager to let them handle it. This could have been a very costly situation, but fortunately, the shoppers were too stupid to realize how obvious their scam was.

Check out the full story below to see what you think about how she handled the situation.

Guy and his group of friends tried to purchase almost $2700 of merchandise using his mum’s card. I work in retail in a department with a lot of high ticket items.

You have to be careful when someone wants access to the high-ticket items.

This took place during rush hours at our store. I was the only one working the department and I had about 6 customers to work with. In comes this guy and his group of friends, and they start asking me to unlock some of these high ticket items.

Let’s see what the customer wanted to look at.

These items were: 2x PS4 bundles/w BLOPS 3 and a controller. 500 GB Xbox One bundle, controller and a game.

Wow, this is a lot of expensive merchandise.

1TB Xbox One Bundle with Tom Clancy’s The Division. A HP touch laptop. A HP touch all in one Desktop.

What could they possibly be buying this for?

Film Beats Pill Laptop bag

This is really suspicious.

His friends said that this guy got his tax returns late and he’s buying gifts for his friends. Which made me think… Hmmm this isn’t right, but I went on with the transaction. I scanned the items and the total came up to approximately $2,659.81. I asked to see his ID for the PS4 since BLOPS 3 is rated M.

Did they really think they were going to get away with this?

Then I handed him his ID back and asked for his method of payment. He told me he was paying with his debit card. I told him that I would need to see the ID to match it to the card. His friends jumped in and said, “Oh it is his mom’s card”.

Let’s hope that the police were called.

At that point I called the manager and they handled it from there. The rules at the store are if you try and buy anything over $50 with a card we need to see valid ID.

They couldn’t have been more obvious about the fact that they were using a stolen credit card. It is crazy how some criminals are so stupid.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, this seems to be what happened.

Kind of an odd purchase.

These criminals couldn’t have been more obvious.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

They think they are acting naturally.

Criminals are so stupid sometimes, which is why the prisons are full. I do wonder what happened to the friends in this story, though.

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