A Man’s Neighbors Won’t Stop Playing Loud Bass-Heavy Music—Pushing Him to the Brink of a Residential Noise Breakdown

Ugh…

The dreaded bass noise…

If you’ve ever lived in a place where that constant bump permeates your ears, you know that it can drive a person CRAZY.

For example, there are a few people on my street who play this kind of music LOUDLY and it drives me nuts.

Luckily, it’s not all the time, but I’m still not a fan…

Check out what this guy had to say about his rude neighbors who are driving him nuts.

Neighbors love their heavy bass music, I do not. “I need to complain about this here because it is still going on. We live in a duplex style townhouse that we unfortunately bought. We used to have some sort of loud, but chill neighbors. A lot of sitting on the front lawn playing music kind of activities, though it was not that loud and was manageable. We could often hear their TV through the wall so that annoyed us, but then they moved out and our new neighbors moved in.

Uh oh…

Our new neighbors were chill for a while, about a year, and then a guy moved in with them and the noise started to pick up. I am unfortunately sensitive to some noise, specifically bass which is the exact kind of music our neighbors decided to blast in their backyard and their cars subs which is parked right next to our bedroom with how the driveways are set up. Unfortunately for some reason with the way our townhouse is built, any sound from their yard gets pushed into our kitchen through what I guess is the vent hood or something because I can hear them talking like pretty clearly when they are in their backyard. About once a week this past summer they would blast their music for a few hours and it was not too bad until the 4th of July.

Oh, hell no!

The music started at around noon, a huge storm came through in which it stopped and a few downed trees later, it picked right back up until 2 AM, so loud that the bass was in our bedroom, I had to use headphones to sleep, even with our massive industrial fan running. After that I would just get mad whenever they would play music in their backyard because it would always be way too loud. I asked them to turn it down and they did and stopped playing it for a while and now tonight it is back on after about a month. It has gone on since I got home at 5 PM and is still going at about 9.

This is really frustrating.

We do our best to be good, quiet neighbors and keep the volume down from the tv to our own music and they don’t seem to notice or give care. I just want peace, our other neighbors around us don’t seem to care and I can’t help but laugh at the fact that we want quiet and they want chaotic noise. They are nice otherwise, and I don’t want to call the cops on them, I just don’t want to hear their music ever again and at this point just want them to move (they are renting). I hope they read this, I still want to remain friendly, but please for my sanity, just turn it down, before I start blasting bagpipes in retaliation.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This is too much!

I got a headache just from reading his story…

He’s just about at the end of his rope with all this noise!