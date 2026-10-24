A Woman Shared an Apartment with a Roommate Who Refused to Turn on the AC in Summer—Even as Toxic Mold Began Spreading Across the Walls

There’s absolutely NO WAY I’d ever be able to live with someone who didn’t worship air conditioning as much as I do.

It’s our greatest invention!

Just think about how miserable you’d be on any given summer day without that precious air cooling off your house…

It’s not a pretty picture, is it?

No way!

Now, on to today’s story: check out why this woman is fed up with her roommate about the AC situation in their apartment and a host of other things.

Get started now!

My roommate is a narcissist. “Last night I confronted my roommate about her share of the utilities bill that she hasn’t paid. She immediately began to deflect. First, she started talking about her current family issues, me not listening to her, and how I “dismissed” her feelings regarding the utilities bill. In May, she moved in and at the time, the AC wasn’t on yet. The apartment has lofted ceilings and our bedrooms are basement level so it kinda wasn’t necessary. However, we live on the east coast so it got humid quickly as the temps began to rise as we approached June.

Yuck…

I ended up developing mold in my closet and began noticing that the apartment temp was reaching 84/85 degrees inside so I turned the air down to 77 which was comfortable. My roommate got really upset and said it was too cold and that turning on the air would drastically affect the utility bill; it did not and I knew it wouldn’t because I’ve lived here for 3 summers at this point. I informed her the bedrooms are becoming too humid and mold is developing and until maintenance comes to fix this and temps drop, we need to keep the air on. She was not having it. She was so bold that she would turn the air off sometimes just to be spiteful. Eventually, I turned it down to 76 even though maintenance treated the mold, could’ve went lower, but ever since then she acts like I dismiss her concerns. I’ve never dismissed them it’s just that mold is health hazard and more pressing than a possibly high utility bill.

She sounds like a real treat!

It’s like every time we do speak, the conversation strays from where it began, she triangulates everything, and it ends up with her being the perpetual self-victim. We actually don’t speak to each other, everything is via text so I’m surprised she even engaged last night. I noticed she prefers text because it’s easier for her to cherry pick what she wants to respond to because when we speak she’s always defensive and condescending. It’s like everything is a one-sided problem that she blows up out of proportion and she doesn’t think anything is her fault; she completely avoids accountability. She has completely discarded me in the sense that she refuses to speak, won’t engage, nothing. It literally happened overnight. One night we spoke and the next day, completely silent. She’s exhausting.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

And another reader weighed in.

Yeah, I’m gonna go ahead and say that these two aren’t compatible.

No way!

It sounds like it’s time for her to get out of this living situation ASAP.