Couple Get On Well With The Folk Next Door – But The Sheer Number Of Vehicles They Own Is Raising Eyebrows In The Neighbourhood

With the cost of living so high, plenty of us are struggling to fuel our vehicles – but doing so is the only option that allows us to drive to work, to enable us to earn the money to fuel our vehicles (not to mention ourselves). And round and round, the cycle goes.

It’s fair enough if you live in a walkable city, but so many of us don’t. And if public transport is unsafe or inconvenient where you live, really the only option is your own private vehicle.

The person in this story knows this, and is lucky to have a driveway beside their house, that they share with a neighbour. And while they fully expected the neighbour to have a vehicle or two that they’d have to fit beside on the driveway, they never expected the sheer number of vehicles that this couple would come with.

Read on to find out more.

So many vehicles… We own a townhouse that is part of a quad. The whole block is made up of townhouse quads that all have shared driveways. Our neighbours across the shared driveway are nice people, but they have a TON of vehicles.

Let’s find out a bit more about these vehicles.

There are only two people that live there (no children) – but they have two pickup trucks, a mini-suv, a sedan, and a small RV all parked around their townhouse. The mini-suv is normally in the garage, but all the other vehicles are either parked in front of their garage or in the street. They alternate around what is parked in the street (probably not to get a ticket). Everything seems kept up for the most part, so no junker cars, but it literally looks like a used car lot. Why would you want that many vehicles?

This is for sure an interesting conundrum.

And you have to wonder how they’re fitting all those vehicles outside their home without getting in their neighbours’ way.

It sure is a weird situation.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit said about this.

This person could definitely relate.

While others thought they could understand what all the vehicles might be for.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that they could always ask.

It’s definitely a little odd to have this many vehicles unless there’s an obvious profession-related reason. Because honestly, who can afford to insure, tax, and fuel this many vehicles, let alone actually purchase them in the first place! And it sounds like this really isn’t the sort of neighbourhood where there’s really enough space to have so many cars parked outside – I mean sure, if you had a farm to park them all on, but near townhouses? They’re taking up some of the neighbours’ space, or the street for sure.

It doesn’t necessarily seem like this neighbour has a huge problem with all the vehicles, but some folk might. After all, if these are shared spaces that they’re parking their many, many cars in, then it must be causing an inconvenience for someone. Others might be bothered that the vehicles are an eyesore as much as an obstacle, but at least if they’re kept in good working order there’s less chance of that. Honestly though, this is strange to say the least – but there must be a reason behind it.

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