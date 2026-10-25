Customer Tries To Feed Cash Into A Card Reader, And The Cashier Can Barely Keep A Straight Face

Every once in a while, a customer does something so silly that you can’t help but laugh.

One cashier learned that while working at a home improvement store with a rather unusual register setup

Unlike most stores, customers had to walk behind the cashier to reach the card reader, which was something the employee had complained about since day one.

However, one afternoon, that setup finally came in handy when a seemingly normal customer tried to insert his cash into the chip reader.

The cashier immediately had to turn away so the man wouldn’t see just how hard he was trying not to laugh.

Read on for the full scoop.

My Funniest Story As A Cashier I worked at a chain home improvement store as a cashier up until 4–5 months ago. All the registers are basically the exact opposite of how a normal register is set up. I faced away from customers, they had to pass behind me to get to the card/chip reader and bag their own items. If they were paying in cash or by check (yes, some people STILL use them for shopping), they would hand it to me. I bemoaned this backwards setup from day one. Security being my number one reason. But this ONE time, I was grateful for the ability to look away from the customer.

It all started when a customer was trying to pay for his items.

I had a seemingly normal-looking guy come through my line. I had no idea the laugh I was about to try and repress. It was a typical transaction. Scanned items, blah blah, until it was time to pay for it. He was standing in front of the card/chip reader. No problem. I selected that option on my screen, then I looked back at him, and there he was, trying to INSERT his cash into the chip reader!! XD

Luckily, he figured it out pretty quickly.

For about two glorious seconds, he was wondering why it wasn’t working. Then he finally figured it out, quickly paid for his items, and ran off. He had no valid reason for it, too. Middle of the afternoon. It thankfully wasn’t busy, so I had a good laugh afterwards. I told everyone I could about that hilarious display of dumb.

That’s funny! Everyone has moments like that at one time or another though.

Let’s take a look at what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This probably would’ve just embarrassed the man more.

Here’s someone who thinks they know what store it is.

Let’s hope he wasn’t driving.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately.

This person is surprised they haven’t done that yet.

This poor guy!

That’s one of those moments you hope nobody actually noticed.

It’s an honest mistake, but pretty dumb at the same time.

Either way, good for the cashier for not saying anything to embarrass him further. He did enough on his own.

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