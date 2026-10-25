Employee Gets A Raise After Threatening To Quit Over Her Massive Workload, But Finally Walks Away When Her Company Keeps Piling On More

There’s being good at your job, and then there’s being so good at your job that everyone else apparently decides their responsibilities are now your responsibilities, too.

One 39-year-old construction company employee says she spent years becoming the person who could solve practically any problem her workplace threw at her.

She started in procurement but quickly found herself developing procedures, troubleshooting software, overhauling inventory systems and helping other departments figure out how to do their jobs.

Her efforts even earned her a significant raise and a leadership role after she threatened to leave.

But a bigger paycheck didn’t necessarily come with better boundaries.

Instead, she continued juggling time-sensitive projects, unnecessary meetings and increasingly questionable assignments, all while dealing with serious personal hardships and health challenges.

Eventually, one seemingly insignificant invoice became the latest example of a much bigger problem.

And after years of feeling pressured to keep everyone else afloat, she finally reached a breaking point.

This time, she didn’t negotiate for another raise or wait for someone to convince her to stay.

She simply walked out.

I rage-quit my job and broke my freeze/fawn response yesterday I was working for a construction company. I started out in procurement and had to develop my own SOPs. We got this new software and nobody could figure it out. I wrote field guides and was able to assist IT with creating logic flows for the software. I decided to overhaul inventory, a 100k over 10% financial variance dragged down to .04%. I did all the heavy lifting despite being told, “good f*****g luck.” You don’t have to tell me I did too much I’m well aware. I also wrote SOPs and trained other departments and came up with logic-based solutions to a litany of problems.

All right, I won’t tell you that you did too much…

This is actually the 3rd time I quit all came down to the same reason. My job was upset because my assigned activities were interfering with subsidizing their own assignments. It’s your fault if you can’t keep up. I can keep up; I have a trail of needing 3-5 people to replace me wherever I leave. I was out here submitting official policy documents to municipal governments, meanwhile, I couldn’t get a legal department or a “look it over” from anyone I asked. Me and chatgpt speaking legalese. Dicey. On my 2nd “f you I quit” I was given a big raise (had a competing offer from a nuclear/AI project) and made the head of projects, purchasing, and inventory. Most of my assigned work is time-sensitive and prescheduled according to strict contracts. I opted to stay for 1 reason and 1 reason only: a 4-minute commute.

A good reason at that.

This week, aside from many pointless meetings, I was given a 2025 $141.00 invoice to investigate. Chump change around here, but not the first time I have been overpaid to investigate the validity of a $6.81 bill on our tab. I tried to point out the sunk-cost fallacy, but it’s absolutely critical! I’m calling around for heavy equipment and settling concrete and asphalt contractors for next week’s schedule, etc., but THIS is clearly a priority. Yesterday I hit my limit.

Uh oh…

I realized I go to work every day with the same mantra. You are 39 and you are not in trouble. I lost my dad in July, I made sure to finish one of those fabricated policies ASAP before leaving to grieve. I have mcas, eds, bradycardia, orthostatic hypotension. Allmost died in May. HR demon had to take me to the hospital and I worked from home the next day because my clock never stops.

Yikes.

I didn’t cry. For once, I didn’t stutter. I was loud but matter-of-fact angry. Someone asked if I was ok and I started to let it out, it was like suddenly I realized how heavy I felt. This extra credit I didn’t sign up for. One of them took credit for my work. She tried this 2 more times in a meeting on Monday, and I quickly followed up. “Oh like I suggested last year. ” Never been so bold. I let them know they suck and why. I graduated with honors, and I have 20 years of experience. Bad parents, formerly homeless, and I’ve lost 3 children. I’ve survived a lot. I’m resourceful and competent. But as I tossed my keycard out the window while my bug-eyed boss stared from his office, I realized it was nice to leave because I don’t respect the room vs feeling like I’m not allowed in it.

It’s easy to understand why this employee reached her breaking point. From her account, she wasn’t simply handling a demanding job. She was repeatedly taking on responsibilities outside her original role while struggling to get adequate support from the people around her.

Her accomplishments sound substantial, particularly the inventory improvements and the systems she developed to help other departments operate more effectively.

But competence shouldn’t automatically translate into an unlimited workload.

The most concerning part of her story isn’t even the seemingly pointless invoice investigation. It’s that she continued working immediately after a serious medical emergency and rushed to finish company documents before taking time to grieve her father’s death.

Those details suggest someone who had become accustomed to prioritizing workplace demands over her own well-being.

That said, quitting in anger carries practical risks, especially without another position lined up. Her employer may also have viewed some assignments differently than she did. Walking out dramatically isn’t necessarily the best professional strategy, even when the frustration behind it is justified.

Still, there’s something meaningful about her realization that she was leaving because she no longer respected the environment, rather than because she felt inadequate.

After years of proving what she could contribute, she finally decided she didn’t have to keep proving it to people who weren’t giving her the support she needed.

This person is just…proud.

This person caught a key detail.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And this person has been newly inspired.

They kept handing her everyone else’s responsibilities, but the one thing she finally decided wasn’t her job was holding the entire company together.

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