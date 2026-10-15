Everyone Took the Leftover Food Home. When She Objected, They Called Her Selfish

Community events work best when everyone respects shared supplies.

The following story involves a woman who keeps leftovers from a large social group event in the communal fridge.

However, when she attended another group event in a different location, she was shocked to learn that community members were taking home leftover food and condiments.

She thinks this is theft, so she complained to the head about it.

Do you think her point is valid? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for criticizing people for swiping everything after a potluck? I belong to a social group. We’d have cook-outs or potlucks. We put leftovers and condiments in a communal fridge at our clubhouse for future use or others to enjoy. Fine. I move and start going to the same social group, but in different location. So, same thing. We’re fixing to have a really big event, lots of people.

This woman noticed that all the leftovers were gone.

I notice the communal fridge is pretty bare, so I go get drinks and condiments, plastic utensils, and cups. We have a great time, everyone is stuffed, and it’s time to clean up. Then I notice everything is… gone. We had plenty of leftovers, and it’s all disappeared. All the condiments, and I’m talking Sam’s-size bottles, have been taken. No sodas in sight, and I bought mega amounts. Every fricking thing that wasn’t nailed down was snatched.

She complained to the chair, but was blamed for causing the problem.

I complained to the chair of the group that this is theft from the group. I didn’t buy all this crap for anyone but the group. He is annoyed and says they always do it this way. He acted like I was causing a problem, like I’m selfish and don’t want to share. AITA for thinking people taking our community stuff home is stealing from our social group?

Yikes! Taking the leftovers without asking permission may sound like food theft.

But if this has always been the tradition of the group, I guess there shouldn’t be a problem.

Perhaps OP should just bring the right amount of food and condiments next time, so it won’t feel unfair if people started taking them home.

What do you think? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought.

You have to fit in with local customs, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

Here’s some useful advice.

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Apparently, “communal” sometimes means “first come, first served.”

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