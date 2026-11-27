Son Warned His Mom About The Washer’s Weight Limit, So She Overloaded It Anyway And Got Angry When He Stepped In

When you treat a washing machine’s weight limit as a suggestion, things get pricy fast.

One son bought a simple washer to use while the household’s main one was broken, and he let everyone in the house borrow it. He only asked for two things: use normal detergent, and don’t overload it.

Soon his mom asked to use it, and he told her to go ahead, with a quick reminder about the limit.

Clearly his warning was in one ear and out the other, because she promptly overloaded the machine with far more towels than it could possibly handle, and the machine stopped agitating.

When he tried to step in and save it, she insisted she knew better, and the argument that followed wasn’t about laundry at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For being picky with how my washing machine is used and intervening when rules where not followed? I (24M) bought a simple washing machine to clean my clothes and other things as needed when the primary washer was broken. I did not say no one could use it and left it freely usable to everyone in the house.

The man only had a few reasonable ground rules.

The only asks I had regarding the washer were that they need to use normal store-bought detergent and not overload it. It has a max 12 lb washer and an 8 lb spin cycle.

Soon his family was the first to put these rules to the test.

My mom (54F) asked to use it, and I told her to go right ahead but remember not to overload it, and that I left the detergent next to it. She goes to it and fills it with water, and then adds at least 30 lb minimum of towels to the wash cycle. As expected, the machine didn’t work and wouldn’t agitate the clothes due to being 18 lb overloaded.

He tries to intervene, but his mother still acted like she knew best.

I tell her that it’s not spinning because she overloaded it and it could burn out the agitator. She said, “It just does not have enough water in it. That’s why it won’t spin.” I told her that’s not why it isn’t spinning, and she repeated what she said again. I went up and used my hand to help rotate the towels so as to not burn out the agitator on this machine.

That’s when his mom totally lost her patience.

My mom got quietly mad and told me, “I’ll just wash the rest of the clothes in the bathtub.” Then she took the towels after they finished washing and angrily walked out of the room. Ever since then, she has been mad at me.

This all fits into a familiar pattern.

This isn’t even the first time I have had to tell her about the limit and the detergent, but she keeps arguing with me that nothing will happen and I’m just being paranoid. I have owned this washer for only a month, and I already am worried it’s gonna be broken due to the same habits that broke the original. AITA?

This family has much bigger problems than just a washing machine.

What did Reddit have to say?

If she can’t follow the rules, she shouldn’t be allowed to use the machine.

Let’s hope mom is saving up money to buy the next one.

There’s clearly a disconnect here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person who is trying to earn extra money, but whose mom wants them home babysitting for free instead.

Washing machines have rules for a good reason.

His mom heard two ground rules and managed to break both before the first load even finished.

His mother may have experience doing laundry, but that doesn’t mean she automatically knows every machine better than he does.

As the purchaser of the machine, he had every right to step in and protect his purchase. His mother’s reaction probably had more to do with her own pride than anything else.

Even still, why can’t people just listen to simple instructions?

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