Family Is Driven Crazy By Incessant Beeping From Neighboring Property, But No One Seems Willing To Stop The Noise

If you’ve ever had noisy neighbours, you’ll know how disruptive and annoying that constant noise can be and the adverse effects it can have on your life. It might stop you sleeping, it might stop you being able to talk or even think in your own home – or it might just be so constant that it is annoying because you can’t remember what quiet sounded like without it. And while usually noise complaints are about loud music, yelling, or noisy footsteps, there are other kinds of noises that can very easily drive neighbours up the wall too.

For the person in this story, it is a very different noise that is bothering them. Instead of the usual, it’s a constant high pitched beeping sound, emanating from a neighbouring property, that is affecting big aspects of the person’s life. From going in the garden to having people to stay, this householder can’t deal with the horrible beeping sound any longer, but at the same time they’re not sure what to do about it.

Read on to find out why.

Repetitive high-pitched beeping For over two weeks now, the neighbours two houses down have had a high pitched beeping sound go off in their back garden every thirty seconds, day and night. I now don’t want to sit out in my back garden, which I have spent lots of time and money making my little sanctuary, and I can also hear it from inside my house even with the windows shut. When I open a kitchen window, it can be heard quite loudly. I need to open my windows for ventilation and I know I should be able to just block this out and get on with it, as many people seem to be able to do, but I can’t, it drives me mad. Above all, I just find it rude and inconsiderate.

Let’s learn more about this beeping and its problematic nature.

Some friends have said it might be a cat deterrent but it’s not ultrasonic sound, it sounds like an alarm battery warning. So I wonder, why aren’t they changing it? They have their windows open all the time, why aren’t they annoyed? I have a guest coming to stay for a month in the back bedroom and I know they will hear it all through the night and want to leave which will cost me hundreds if they do. I’m not Air B&B, I sometimes privately host international students for short-term stays.

So this person has decided to take action.

I messaged my local councillor who recommended I sort this amicably first by speaking to them, but I never see them in the street, we don’t know each other, I don’t even know what they look like. I could go and knock on their door now but as we don’t know each other, and I am alone and they are a family, it will look confrontational and they might get defensive and I hate confrontation, I live for a peaceful life. So, my questions to you are: would this annoy you or do I just somehow need to let it go? Are they unfair for not sorting out a noise nuisance? What would you do?

This certainly sounds like an annoying noise, and one that could even be considered a nuisance or public health problem.

That’s because of the mental effects that such a noise could have on the folk living nearby.

Regardless though, what a wholly irritating thing to have to deal with.

Let’s see how folks on Reddit responded.

This person came up with a great way to anonymously complain about the sound.

While others thought the person could be more direct.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought perhaps they needed help.

Whatever this noise is, the fact that it’s disturbing neighbouring properties means that something needs to change. Because honestly, it’s not acceptable to create this kind of disruption to other people’s lives to the point that this person can’t go out in their garden or even have their windows open without being driven crazy by the incessant beeping. And while the source of the noise remains a mystery, the fact that the neighbours whose property it is coming from can deal with it and apparently just block it out while neighbours can’t is wild.

Of course, there is the chance that the neighbours are on vacation and don’t know the noise is going on – or, since this person never sees the family in the street, perhaps they’ve moved out and the property is empty. This is why a gentle question or a knock on the door might help – because if it can’t be sorted directly because the people aren’t there, then the councillors can get involved in terms of trying to find a landlord or property owner to deal with the noise. Because it can’t go on like this.

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