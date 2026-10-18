He Gave His Sister’s Boyfriend His Blessing To Propose, But His Wife Was Furious Because She Didn’t Like The Guy

It’s always awkward and complicated when a husband and wife have differing opinions about something BIG.

And I’d venture to say that the person who a family member is gonna marry is a pretty big decision, wouldn’t you?

You better believe it!

Check out why this guy and his wife are on completely different pages about who his sister plans to marry.

AITA for giving my blessing to my sister’s future husband who my wife can’t stand? “My wife (F29) has been really angry at me (M30) about this, and I need an unbiased third party to determine if I am in the wrong or not. My sister Rebecca (F27) has been dating Andy (M27) for the past 9 months (no names are actual names). I like him and think he and my sister are a good match. Now, on to why my wife can’t stand him.

Oh, boy…

Before dating Rebecca, Andy was dating my wife’s best friend, Patricia (F28). They were dating for around 4 years, until Andy broke up with Patricia. My wife holds me a bit responsible for the breakup. Around two months before the breakup, my sister relocated to the city that all four of us are in for work, and I knew that Andy loves working out, as well as my sister, and suggested that they become gym buddies. They became gym buddies, and two months after, Andy broke up with Patricia. The reason he gave to Patricia was that they had different goals in life and this left her really heartbroken.

That was quick!

A month later, he started dating my sister. My wife and Patricia are convinced that there was emotional cheating, but the timeline isn’t completely clear. I personally don’t think so, but I’m also obviously biased. A week ago, Andy called me, and asked when I was free to have dinner with him. We met yesterday, and it was then that he told me he was planning to propose to my sister, and that he wanted my blessings to do so. He said he already called my parents, and they gave him their blessing, but he wanted it from the entire family. I gave him my blessings and told him that I was very excited for their wedding.

That didn’t go well!

When I got home, I told my wife about Andy wanting to propose and asking for my blessing, and she started screaming how I shouldn’t have done that and I should have called her before that happened. She says that this is going to affect her friendship with Patricia and that she wasn’t going to be SIL to someone who cheated on her best friend. AITA for giving my blessing to my sister’s future husband who my wife can’t stand?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said they all SUCK.

Another individual said he’s to blame for this.

This Reddit user had a different take.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

And this individual said he’s NTA.

People are pretty fired up about this story!

And it seems like this guy and his wife have some serious talking to do…

There’s a whole lotta drama going on in this family!