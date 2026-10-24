He Needed to Leave for Work. His Younger Sister Said ‘No, You Move It,’ So He Took Her at Her Word

Sibling rivalry rarely needs a big stage; a driveway will do just fine.

A teen who needed to leave for work politely asked his sister to move the car that was blocking his, and she answered with attitude and a flat refusal.

She wouldn’t even give him her keys, so he took them and did exactly what she’d told him to do. The twist was where he put it.

His grandparents lived across the street, on a hilltop at the end of an extremely long driveway, and that looked like the perfect parking spot.

It took him a couple of minutes to walk home, drop off her keys, and leave.

You’ll want to keep reading to find out what Reddit thought of this one.

YOU move my car. I remember a small act of malicious compliance I had when I was still living with my parents in high school. I had to leave for work, and I realized my younger sister’s car was parked behind mine. I asked her if she could move it for me so I could leave.

This was supposed to be a simple, straightforward request, but of course, things had to get complicated.

I figured if she moved it and I pulled out, then she could simply pull back into the driveway and park where I was. Easy peasy. But nope. She, for some reason, had an attitude and said, “No, you move it,” in a rather snippy tone. She couldn’t even be bothered to give me her keys. Irritated, I grabbed them and left.

Luckily, the perfect conditions for malicious compliance were already in place.

One thing to note is that our grandparents lived across the street from us. They owned a few acres of land, and their house was one of those houses built on top of a hill, a solid 100 to 120 yards away from the main road. The entrance to their long runway of a driveway was another hundred yards away from our parents’ house.

So that’s exactly where he decided to park it.

So as I was moving her car, I had the thought to drive up their driveway and park it by their house. It took me a couple of minutes to walk home, drop her keys off, and leave. She never refused to move her car again.

Take THAT!

What did Reddit have to say?

Some people really can’t read.

Refusing to move your car in a timely manner has consequences.

Sometimes the smallest chores have the biggest hurdles.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

This user went lethal with their malicious compliance.

The younger sister here treated a two-second favor like a negotiation, and she paid for it with a hike.

All she had to do was shift her car so her brother could leave for work, which is the kind of thing siblings do for each other without keeping score.

The best revenge is the one that makes the other person realize she caused it herself.

Asking for a favor shouldn’t require a battle.

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