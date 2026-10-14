He Offered a Professional Two Weeks’ Notice—Until His Bosses Acted Petty and He Walked Out Immediately

You never really know how a boss or a manager will react when a worker hands in a resignation.

And sometimes, things definitely get complicated…

This story has some twists and turns and an expected ending that we think will leave you quite satisfied!

Read on and see what you think about what happened when this guy decided it was time to leave his job.

I gave proper notice to my job, they decided to be petty and screwed themselves. “I recently left a very toxic job. Usually in my field, it’s customary to give a month’s notice. However, my job had a history of letting people go as soon as they give their resignation. I always found that extremely petty. For this reason, I only gave 2 weeks instead of a month since I could reasonably go without income for 2-4 weeks until I get my first check from my new job. 2 weeks was plenty of time for me to finish up the reports for my clients that were coming up and to transition my clients to other providers.

He was right about them!

But true to their pettiness, my boss essentially said “you can leave in 2 days.” Okay, fine. I emailed back and said I expected this to happen, but that meant my upcoming reports would not be finished by the time I left.

Too bad!

They screwed themselves by not checking if I had reports coming up before telling me to get the hell out. They quickly emailed back and said “on second thought, you can stay for the full 2 weeks and get those reports done!” Um, no. You already decided to be petty and tell me to be gone in 2 days, so I’ll be gone in 2 days. I emailed them back and informed them that because I expected to be let go early, I made arrangements with my new job to start early and already informed them I would be starting early. So I couldn’t stay the full 2 weeks anymore, since I was originally told 2 days. They can lay in the bed they made.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a craft store customer who refuses to take no for an answer when it comes to wrapping his purchases for gifts.

And this individual spoke up.

Play stupid games…

And you’ll win stupid prizes!

These folks really shot themselves in the foot!