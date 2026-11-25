Woman Buys A House That’s Not Part Of An HOA, But Her Annoying Neighbors Still Try To Tell Her What She Can And Can’t Do On Her Property

Here’s the big benefit to not living in an HOA. Your neighbors can’t tell you want you can do on your property. You get to decide, and as long as you’re not breaking the law, you have the right to do whatever you want.

In this story, one woman’s annoying neighbors are trying to tell her what she can and cannot do even though there isn’t an HOA. She’s pretty fed up with them, but so far, she’s not letting their annoying opinions change her mind about her plans. However, she is left wondering if she is being a bad neighbor.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for using my property for everything its legally zoned to be used for ? So I moved to a new town for work and looked around for a house for a long time. The house I choose was specifically for the lack of zoning regulations and no HOA because 1. I wanted to bring my backyard chickens and 2. The houses and COL were expensive but I figured I could afford them if I rented out the accessory dwelling unit which happened to be built next to the house ( but not finished ) I spent a long time and sweat hours finishing the ADU to code and got all the proper permits with the town for everything to make the ADU legal to short term rent but now 3 of the 4 bordering neighbors are calling me awful for “ruining the neighborhood”.

The neighbors keep complaining, but she’s not backing down.

Their reasoning is they dont want renters ( especially short, but also have a distaste for the long term renters down the street ) as it would make the neighborhood less family friendly. I went ahead and built some more privacy fencing to help alleviate some concerns. I am an introvert and dont really want to talk with the neighborhood except for a friendly wave( which I was also told thats not the way they do things here, and that I shouldn’t of moved here in the first place if I didnt want to associate with neighbors) I was approached multiple times and yelled at for this, yelled at for the chickens in the backyard(because “this isnt a hickville farm” as one neighbor said, and for not asking the neighbors permission before doing any of these things, as regardless or not of county legality, if I was a good neighbor I would change the neighborhood from the way it was.

She’s wondering if she’s actually doing anything wrong.

I know short term landlords are considered the bane of existence but I do still live on the main property in the main house and am not running multiple investment properties. Ideally, I would live in a house that had no neighbors and lots of property and then this wouldnt have been a problem, but I cannot afford that anywhere close to my job. So AITA for using my property legally but against neighbors wishes and to their point – not the way it had been used for the last 50 years ? Seems 3/4 of my neighbors seem to think so so maybe its a selfish way of thinking.

The neighbors can complain all they want, but she’s doing everything legally. I hope she gets a rooster. That would really annoy the neighbors.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the neighbors entitled.

Here’s a vote for roosters.

This person says to ignore the neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

Here’s a suggestion for a funny sign.

She’s not breaking the law. She doesn’t live in an HOA. Her neighbors can complain all they want, but she should stop listening to them.

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