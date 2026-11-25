His Boss Finally Gave Him The Raise After Years Of Empty Promises, But He Fears He Is Next To Be Let Go

Standing up for yourself at work feels great in the moment, but a little terrifying the morning after.

One employee had spent years under a tiered system that kept him low on the pay scale, even though all of his customers loved him.

After one too many empty promises, he finally drew a firm line with his bosses: give him a raise, or he was out. They gave in, and he thought he would be happy with that.

Instead, he’s dreading walking back through the door, convinced that management will soon retaliate.

Keep reading for the full story.

Asked for a raise, and feel humiliated I work in a trade where, in more corporate settings, it’s common to have a tier system based on performance metrics. I’ve been there for several years and had one wage increase, and I’m fairly low on the system, mainly due to one number. My numbers aren’t bad, and customers are always happy. I’m just not meeting one metric.

Finally, the employee grew fed up and issued an ultimatum.

The system was introduced after I was hired, and I’ve been chugging along. A couple of years went by, and I realized I was tired of false promises and essentially said, “Give me a raise or I’m done, and this system is not fair.” The management had a bit of a mix-up and disagreed on whether I should get the raise, but ended up giving it to me.

However, this didn’t make the employee as happy as they thought it would.

Now that I got it, I’m, for some reason, just struggling with going back into work and feeling embarrassed. I told them I didn’t like how they communicated about it when I asked. (It was patronizing and dehumanizing.) They just kept emphasizing this number.

Instead of making him feel more appreciated, it only made him focus on how unfair it all was.

Anyways, I’m glad I got the raise, but now I feel awkward about going into work. I’m just feeling embarrassed. Like, was I just overly sensitive about this, and should I just accept the system that feels unfair? Now have I put myself in a more precarious position where they will be looking for ways to fire me? Why didn’t I just quit?

Sounds like this employee is making a lot of assumptions.

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

This user believes this employee did the right thing.

Management often withholds raises intentionally.

Holding on to the job could stand to benefit this employee a lot more than teaching the boss a lesson.

This commenter shares their take on the state of the job market these days.

Plenty of people would have kept chugging along for another few years, but this employee actually had the bravery to work to change his circumstances.

He should feel good about that decision, no matter what happens next.

If they do come looking for a reason to push back, a record of happy customers and solid work will be his best defense.

Asking for what you’re worth is never a mistake.

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