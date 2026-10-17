He Treated His Friend To Expensive Meals During A Long Weekend Visit, But Then Complained About The Cost And Wondered If He Was Wrong

Everyone has a different view about money; there is not one correct opinion on the way things should go.

That is the case between the two friends in this story when one of them came to stay at the other’s house for a long weekend, and while there, he picked up the tab for several of the more expensive dinners.

That friend, however, then started complaining that the other guy didn’t pay him back, even though the other friend let him stay at his house and eat his food for free.

While I can certainly see why this would be annoying, I don’t think it is worth ending a friendship over. Settle up and split all bills in the future. Check out the full details below and see if you agree.

AIO about a friend complaining about money I have never posted before, so be gentle lol.

Having friends stay with you can be great.

So, I live in NYC and love hosting friends. It makes me happy to have people stay a few days with me. There’s this one friend who still lives with his parents. He just graduated college and doesn’t have a job yet, but he doesn’t have any bills to pay, so whatever.

Why didn’t they each just pay for their own meals?

When he stayed with me for about 3 days, I offered to cook a few times, but he wanted to go out every time for meals. Mind you, I have a few random jobs and am a full time student who DOES have bills to pay, so he paid for the more expensive meals and I paid for the cheaper stuff.

With some people, you don’t want to spend money on each other.

Over the few days, he spent about $150 on restaurants/take out and I spent about $90. He also had a ton of my groceries (snacks, drinks, etc) that I paid for myself, so I figured that would even the score. He then complained to me that he was spending more than I was and it wasn’t fair that I was “gold digging” him.

Whether he has bills or not is beside the point.

I offered to cook food, let him eat and drink all of my stuff, and stay with me, so I didn’t get this at all. He also has no bills to pay whereas I have a ton of stuff to pay monthly.

Different people have different ideas about money.

I think this is super petty and childish of him to complain about this when he’s getting a free place to stay and free snacks in NYC. I asked my mom about it and she thinks I’m in the right (I was raised that if you stay with someone for free and eat their stuff that you should pay for ALL meals).

Just don’t cover each other’s expenses anymore and let this go.

I feel kind of bad for getting so mad at him because he doesn’t have a job yet and I do, but he has zero bills and I have a ton. Am I Overreacting?

In this situation, I don’t think either of them is necessarily wrong. They just have incompatible views on how things related to money should work. If he values the friendship, he should just settle things up and then never spend money on each other again.

Check out the comments below to see what other people have to say about it.

This commenter has it right.

Here is someone who says they should communicate.

Now this is funny.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

Some people are too quick to end a friendship.

Nobody is in the wrong, exactly, but they should talk it out like adults. There is no reason to have a fight about something so trivial.

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