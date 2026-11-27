A Homeowner Dealt With a Neighbor Who Kept Claiming a Public Street Spot—Until Things Escalated on Christmas Day When His In-Laws Visited

Street parking can become a major source of conflict between neighbors.

In this story, a homeowner had been letting his guests park on the street in front of his house.

However, his new next-door neighbor repeatedly demanded that his guests move their cars.

Although the neighbor had her own driveway and garage, she refused to let visitors park in the spot near her property.

Things escalated on Christmas Day when she confronted his in-laws and cursed out his family over the same parking concern.

Ugh! Some people just couldn’t stop complaining. Read the full story below.

My Neighbor Thinks She Owns a Street Parking Spot I have been having issues with my next-door neighbor since they moved in. The day they moved in, I got a knock on my door asking for our friends to move their car off the street. We figured they needed room for a truck or trailer, so we moved it with no issue. However, now every time we have company, she comes out and asks us to move their car, and not nicely. Normally, our guests would park in front of our street which takes half of my yard.

This man’s in-laws parked in the only space available, which the neighbor claims as her spot.

They have two cars and don’t use their garage or driveway. This all culminated on Christmas Day when we had family over. The street was obviously full of cars due to the holiday traffic, so my in-laws parked in the only spot available. You guessed it, “her” spot.

He contacted the HOA but they couldn’t help him.

She came over on Christmas Day and cussed out my family about it when we refused to park around the corner. I contacted my HOA, and they told me that the street is public property owned by the city. Unless I get the police involved, there’s nothing I can do. The police aren’t going to come out unless she gets violent, and I don’t want it to come to that.

Now, he’s trying to figure out what to do.

Does anyone have any suggestions on where to go from here? We filed a complaint with American Homes 4 Rent, who they rent through. But I’ve heard they aren’t very responsive.

In my opinion, the neighbor has no right to treat a public parking spot as her personal property.

Her behavior was especially unreasonable on Christmas Day, when OP was celebrating with his family and in-laws.

OP should keep documenting these incidents and continue reporting them through the appropriate channels.

What do you think? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, people have different ideas.

Some neighbors think that the public street is an extension of their property.

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