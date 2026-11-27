Woman’s Friend Postpones Her Engagement Plans For The Third Time, Leaving Her Wondering If She Respects Her Time

Good intentions can only stretch so far when the plans keep falling apart.

One woman was genuinely excited about her best friend’s engagement, and she’d rearranged her schedule to show up for it.

Her friend lived far away, which meant every trip took real effort and planning.

The ceremony was postponed, then postponed again, then postponed again. Her calls and messages went unanswered when she asked for basic details.

It wasn’t the first time she’d felt overlooked by this friend, and she was starting to wonder how much longer she could tolerate the flakiness.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not attending my best friend’s engagement party after she repeatedly failed to communicate the arrangements? I have been best friends with this girl for 9 years. Recently, she got engaged and was supposed to have her engagement ceremony. I was genuinely happy for her, and I wanted to attend and celebrate with her.

Soon, real life got in the way.

However, the arrangements became a complete mess. The first time it was supposed to happen, I had already packed my clothes and makeup and was preparing to travel to her house. Her house is very far from mine, and I had exams the following day. Thankfully, I called her before leaving and found out it had been postponed.

So her friend told her the updated plans, but left out a few important details.

She then told me it would happen on Thursday at a hall around noon. However, she never gave me an exact time. On Wednesday, I called and texted her asking what time I should come. She didn’t answer my calls or respond to my messages.

Thursday came, and I still hadn’t heard anything. I called her again, only to find out that it had been postponed AGAIN.

She gives another date, but of course, that one doesn’t stick either.

She then told me to come on Friday, but I couldn’t. Her house is extremely far, traveling back by bus isn’t safe for me, and I had school the following morning. Then yesterday, she suddenly contacted me saying the ceremony was happening that day and that I should get ready. I was honestly shocked.

Now she’s wondering how to be a good friend under these conditions.

How am I supposed to arrange everything at the last minute when she knows how far away I live? I also have school and other responsibilities. What if I had traveled all that way only for the event to be postponed again?

Looking back, her friend has never been the most dependable.

This isn’t the first time I’ve felt that my time isn’t being respected. For example, when she was getting her hair done, I stayed with her for THREE hours despite having exams the next day. I repeatedly told her I needed to leave and study, but she kept insisting that I stay until evening. I eventually had to explain that I wasn’t going to risk failing my exams.

She appreciates her as a friend, but lately her behavior is making her second-guess whether their relationship is sustainable.

For context, we’ve been friends for nine years. She’s my only best friend, and I genuinely miss the chaotic, fun friendship we used to have. I don’t hate her, and I’m not jealous of her lifestyle. I just feel like things have changed. I haven’t been responding to her lately because I’ve lost the desire to keep chasing this friendship.

Now she wonders if she’s wrong for being upset with her friend.

I would have happily attended her engagement party if she’d communicated the arrangements properly. So, AITA for not attending my best friend’s engagement party? Am I being unreasonable, or is it fair to expect basic communication from a close friend?

This friend is a hot mess.

What did Reddit think?

Four postponements is excessive by any standard.

This woman has better things to do than chase down a flaky friend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier.

Friends don’t treat friends this way.

The friend has mastered a very specific skill: asking for devotion while offering no details.

Bungling three different dates while keeping the attendees in a constant state of limbo is a pattern — and it needs to stop.

This woman was prepared to give her some patience, but patience isn’t an endless well.

A friend who values you tells you when and where.

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