Landlord Keeps Showing Up Unannounced And Staying For Hours, So Tenant Finally Yells At Her To Leave

Imagine renting an apartment from a really annoying landlord who stops by quite often, complains about how messy the place is and refuses to leave for hours at a time.

What would you do?

In this story, two roommates are in this situation, and one of them eventually yelled at the landlord until she finally left.

Now, she feels bad about kicking the landlord out and wonders if she went too far.

Personally, I think the police would agree that the landlord shouldn’t even be there, but keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for kicking my landlord out For context: I am a student living with my bestfriend in a rented out apartment. The apartment is not the best, since we are not able to afford anything better. The furniture is unstable, there are ants in the kitchen sometimes, drainage in the bathroom is not in a great condition either, but we manage to live there and are content with it.

Here’s the deal with the landlord…

Our landlord: She is an imperious granny. She keeps some of her personal stuff in the apartment. Since she lives 15 minutes away, and doesn’t wanna crowd her home, she treats our apartment like a storage attic pretty much. When we moved in, she told us she’ll come to get what she needs sometimes not often, and that she will notify us of her arrival, and we were fine with that. We needed an apartment urgently, so that was that.

This sounds really annoying.

She kept her promise of notifying us and not disturbing if not needed for the first three months, but now she comes over at least twice a week, and notifies us only 10 minutes before coming, so we don’t have time to tidy up properly. And then she nags how we are “dirty and ruining her apartment”, and then does not want to leave. She makes coffee, orders takeout, and goes on the balcony to smoke or whatever. Sometimes she enters the apartment when we are out, and then when we come back she’s just there arranging random things.

OP disagrees with the landlord’s perspective.

Our fault: From her point of view, we are ruining the apartment. She says we are not tidy, but we do clean, and we fixed a lot what was damaged for free. My friends is not a tidy person and our landlord uses that against us often, but I take care of everything (mine and her mess) and I have no problem with it. The apartment is as clean now.

This would drive me crazy.

When we moved in, there were expired cans of food and broken silverware, which we threw out, and because of that she holds a grudge. We swiped the dust off of shelves, and she is mad that we moved the things from the shelves, even though we returned them to their position after cleaning. She doesn’t let us use the air conditioner for more than 10 minutes per hour, because she thinks that will shorten its durability, but we had to because it was too hot. She just looks for excuses to be there and monitor us, I feel like I’ll go insane.

The landlord was complaining again.

The other days she started arguing with my friend, and my friend stormed out. So then she turned to blame me, and I listed all the ways she mistreats us. And then she sat on the balcony again- for two hours.

Here’s where she kicked the landlord out.

I needed to go out with friends, and I wanted my roommate to come back, so I asked her to leave. I am uncomfortable with the landlord being here by herself, where out personal things are, I don’t trust her. She didn’t want to leave, it was like 9pm. So I started shouting at her, called her disrespectful and crazy and accused her of rummaging through our stuff, and then she left finally. We can’t afford to move out, and she just keeps on blaming us. Could it really be that we are the jerks here?

The landlord saying she’ll give notice to stop by and pick up her things is completely different than dropping by without any notice. and staying for hours. She doesn’t live there. She shouldn’t be there at all.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person brings up the law.

Another person has a prediction.

This person points out a big mistake OP made.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

Here’s some advice.

Agreeing to let the landlord leave her stuff in your apartment and stop by to get it whenever she wants was really a big mistake. The landlord needs to get a storage unit or put everything in her garage or something. She shouldn’t be using an apartment she rents out as a storage unit, and she definitely shouldn’t be dropping by whenever she wants and acting like she lives there.

I know OP said they can’t move, but they need to move out. The landlord is being completely unreasonable, and her actions are probably illegal.

They can either hire a lawyer or move.

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