Her Dog Never Stepped Foot on His Lawn—Until a Furious Neighbor Launched an Unprovoked Tirade

If you spend enough time walking around pretty much any neighborhood, you’re probably gonna find that one person who likes to start trouble…just for the hell of it.

It seems like they’re everywhere!

The woman who wrote today’s story encountered one where she lives and she told readers all about it.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Neighbor furious about dog walking on sidewalk. “I am trying to process an altercation that just occurred while walking my dog and I am seeking outside perspective. I (29F) live in a big city with my senior dog. The area that we live in is comprised of many different types of homes- from mansions to apartments and there are people from all walks of life who live here. I haven’t had a negative interaction with any of my neighbors before and everyone tends to keep to themselves. We do not live in an area with an HOA or things like that. I was finishing a walk with my dog this evening when we passed by a home within a few streets from mine. A few of the homes in the area have signs for dogs to not use the yard, which I always respect and keep her on the sidewalk. I do this as best as possible anyways when near residential areas. As we crossed the street and onto the next sidewalk, we were passing a home with multiple of these signs. The owner was on the phone on his porch, and as we walked past I heard him say, “… and I have to deal with these people walking their dogs in my yard. These people don’t have yards for their dogs and want to use.”

This guy was mistaken!

Upon hearing this I turned my head around as we had just briskly walked passed the home and the owner said, “Yeah I’m talking about you!” in an accusatory tone, to which I stopped walking and fully turned around and said, “Me? I specifically kept my dog out of your yard. What are you talking about?” He started to interject about how he doesn’t care, to which I cut him off and said, “I don’t care what you have to say,” as we started walking away, and he starts screaming, “Screw you, don’t you ever walk past my yard again!” To which I replied, “Screw you,” while still walking away, and he yelled “Come back here! Come back here!” To which we kept walking and didn’t engage further.

She got a little fired up about this…

I didn’t have my phone or any kind of protection on me, and am not typically a confrontational person unless I feel that someone is being a terrible human. I would have had a semblance of understanding if my dog actually went in his yard, but she didn’t, we quickly walked past. I felt that he chose a fight as soon as he loudly mentioned “these people” (meaning me) the moment we walked past, and I am particularly defensive over someone getting upset that people walk their dogs in general. His logic on the phone was that people walk their dogs because they don’t have yards, which is so profoundly stupid, as walking is a form of enrichment for dogs and so many people in our area walk their dogs every day.

She’s a bit worried about this…

I don’t have to walk on this street and I usually don’t take that route, but it’s close by mine, and I felt unsafe the entire walk back home. Now I will carry this fear with me any time I walk my dog. I know that I chose to engage which presumably the situation would have been diffused quicker if I hadn’t, but I also found it difficult to stay silent given that he was being combative when all we were doing was using the sidewalk.”

Here’s how readers reacted.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This guy is crazy!

And he clearly has way too much time on his hands.

She should try her best to ignore this rude neighbor.