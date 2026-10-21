Her Fiancé Answered A Simple Gift Question By Listing Every Bill He’d Covered, And Left Her Feeling Ungrateful

Gift-giving can become complicated when couples have different expectations about money.

In this story, a woman has a fiancé who works abroad.

He informed her that he bought 4 of their close friends some really nice gifts.

She said it was a nice gesture, then asked whether he also bought her a present.

While it was an honest question, things escalated when he accused her of sounding ungrateful for the many things he had bought and paid for her.

Ouch! Does it really have to go that far? Check out the full details below.

AITA for asking my fiance for a present? For context, I (28F) and my fiancé (33M) have been together for nearly 5 years. I work from home, and he works abroad or worldwide for the majority of the year. He makes significantly more than me financially, but we have mutually agreed to combine our finances. It has worked well for us ever since, and we’re in a very stable and fortunate position.

This woman asked if he had gotten anything for her.

Whilst working abroad, I received a message from him saying he had bought a present for each of our 4 closest friends. And he would have them shipped to them individually. We share a small friendship circle. I said that I was happy to hear that he’d made these kind gestures and that it was very generous of him. I also asked whether he had gotten me anything as well.

The simple conversation turned into a heated discussion.

He replied with something along the lines of, “Haven’t I done enough by providing 2 ski trips and a Japan holiday? Also paying for you driving lessons, organising and attending youy birthday skydive whilst abroad, and paying off the loan we took out to build a garden shed, etc.?” I think it spiralled into a quite heated discussion and made him feel like everything wasn’t enough for me. He felt that I constantly wanted more and more.

Yikes! It sounds like OP was innocently asking if he had remembered to buy her something just like what he did for their friends.

I don’t think she was being ungrateful by asking a simple question.

However, his response suggests they may have different expectations about gifts and financial contributions.

An honest conversation about this issue may help prevent similar arguments in the future.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another straightforward remark.

He’s incredibly generous with you, says this one.

Finally, people are calling out OP.

A healthy relationship shouldn’t require auditing gifts, trips, and other financial contributions.

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