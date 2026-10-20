Her Manager Told Her She Was Cut For The Night, But When She Tried To Leave, He Suddenly Changed His Mind And Snapped At Her

There’s nothing more frustrating than being told something at work and then getting yelled at for believing it.

In today’s story, we’ll meet a food runner who ran into that very thing after being told by the closing coworker that she had finally been cut for the night.

Once her side work was done, she headed over to the manager so she could clock out and go home.

But rather than let her leave, the manager snapped and told her she wasn’t leaving yet because the restaurant was still too busy.

The whole thing didn’t make much sense, especially since things had already slowed down and the same manager had pulled something similar with another employee earlier in the shift.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Manager snapped on me when I went to clock out. After she had cut me from the shift. This happened last night, and I currently am a food runner. I have had problems with this manager before, and she is currently the reason I’m searching for another job. My closing coworker came up to me and informed me I was finally cut and gave me my list of side work. This is normal in my restaurant, as the closing person needs to sign off on your side work. Another coworker and I started at the same time and had already talked it through, who was leaving first, and let the manager know it was going to be me.

After finishing her work, she went to find the manager.

I finished my side work, double-checked with my coworker to see if anything else was needed, and went to get my manager’s card to clock out. She straight-up snapped at me, “I’m not cutting you yet. We are too busy.” I was confused, as there were currently no tickets other than takeout tickets, which I’m not trained on yet anyways, and the one that had just been rung in. There were still two food runners up, and this was close to closing. I went back and talked to my coworker, asking if they were sure I was cut.

Apparently, it’s not the first time the manager did that very thing.

“Yes, she told me you were, and I’m starting to get irritated with her because she changed her mind about _____ earlier as well and started yelling at him too.” The thing about this is that the manager pulled the same stunt earlier in the same shift with another coworker, telling the closing person they were cut and then acting like she didn’t to the person. I had actually overheard her telling the closing coworker the other person was cut that time. This manager is absolutely horrible at cutting people properly and will keep people on who came in at noon as a mid (double) when the schedule does not say it, which often results in the person who came in at noon not taking their lunch break. She will also not notify you that someone called out and proceed to keep you for their shift without asking, which again results in no lunch break.

Wow! What an immature manager.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about it.

Here’s someone who suggests going over the manager’s head.

Great point!

Here’s someone who’s not sure what “cut” means.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tech support worker who told a manager a computer needed replaced, only to be told no thanks.

According to this comment, that’s illegal in certain states.

It sounds like this place is in need of a change.

For starters, the manager cannot keep telling people one thing and then turning around and doing another. That’s a recipe for failure.

On top of that, repeatedly keeping people past their shifts without warning is only going to create tension.

Either way, she made it clear she’s already looking for a new job, and that’s perfect. It’s her best option right now.

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