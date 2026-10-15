Her Neighbor Complained About the Squeak of Her Porch Swing—So She Put Away the Chair and Bought a Drum Set

Imagine having an annoying neighbor who gets mad at you for doing something that makes her kids jealous. Would you stop to appease her, or would you ignore her?

In this story, one teenager is in this situation, and she decides to comply with the neighbor’s wishes and stop doing the thing she asked her to stop doing.

But she also got revenge by intentionally doing someone that’s even more annoying.

Let’s read all about it.

My neighbor gets what she deserves During this pandemic I have found peace by sitting in my garden watching YouTube videos and scrolling Reddit. I always sit on my swing chair. A swing chair is a chair mixed with a swing so you sit and swing without annoying chains or having to go out. My swing chair has been through a lot, so much so to the point where if you sit on it, it squeaks a bit. I like the squeaks though, so I keep using it.

But there’s an awful neighbor.

My neighbor HATES my family. Ever since my mum, my brother and I moved in to my now step-dad’s house. She especially hates me for some reason. One day my parents got the day off from work so we were all home. I was out on the swing chair listening to music using headphones. All of a sudden a bucket gets thrown over the fence and almost hit me.

This neighbor is crazy!

I jumped and took off my headphones. I asked “Who did that?” My neighbor responded with “Stop swinging on your chair. You’re distracting my children and making them jealous. Either stop, or give it to me!” I asked “How am I distracting them?” She replied with ” The sound makes them look through the hole they made in the fence.” I said that I’ll stop.

Yikes! The neighbor seems kind of creepy.

Here is the malicious compliance: I stopped going on my swing chair and instead picked up an old hobby of mine, Drumming. I played it so much that my family would sometimes have to speak louder to talk to me. This is where it gets weird though. She then Phoned my personal phone that I have never give the number to anyone except my close friends. Apparently she had gone to my mum’s Facebook, searched for a pic of me and my friends, found my best friend’s number by some means and posed as my aunt asking for my number so she could check up on me.

I bet you can guess why she called.

She called me yelling at me to stop drumming. I said why and she said because of the noise. I said that she said that I had to stop swinging so I took up a hobby.

Let’s see how it worked out.

She hung up. I now go on my swing chair, play drums and play drums with my brother on his guitar. Revenge is best served cold.

The neighbor certainly sounds entitled to ask someone to stop using a chair because their kids are jealous. What nerve!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person suggests getting the neighbor’s kids some noisy gifts.

Another person points out something crazy.

This person warns OP about the neighbor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

Here’s some advice about the squeak.

At this point, I don’t think she would be willing to get rid of the squeak because she knows it annoys the neighbor. The neighbor pretty much deserves to be annoyed.

Tracking down her friends on Facebook and posing at her aunt to get her phone number is pretty psycho behavior.

I’d block her number.

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