Her Neighbor Kept Blasting Music At All Hours, But Asking Him Nicely To Turn It Down Got Her Nowhere

Living in an apartment building means accepting that you are sharing a space. But some things are just not normal or acceptable.

Having to endure someone’s loud music for hours, for example, is not normal or acceptable. And yet, some people just have no common sense.

In this case, one tenant in India is dealing with a neighbor who repeatedly plays extremely loud music during the day and sometimes at night.

Several residents are affected, but direct requests haven’t worked.

How would you handle the situation? Would you choose to keep the peace, or confront them?

Read the full story below.

What can we do about a neighbour who repeatedly plays extremely loud music? I live in a rented building, and one of our neighbours is also a tenant. They regularly play music at an extremely high volume. It happens during the day and sometimes at night, and multiple people in the building are disturbed by it. Today I politely asked the neighbour to lower the volume because my sister was attending an online class and I was studying for an exam and job preparation. I wasn’t asking them to stop the music. I specifically asked them to lower it a little so other people could continue with their work and studies.

But that didn’t go how one would expect.

They refused and said they were meditating, so they wouldn’t lower the volume. The music continued at the same level. This isn’t an occasional issue. It happens repeatedly and has become a problem for several residents. The difficult part is that the neighbour is renting the property, but their owner/landlord isn’t cooperative when other residents try to raise the issue with them. So approaching the owner doesn’t seem to be getting anywhere.

She wants to keep things peaceful, as hard as it is.

I’m not looking to pick a fight with the neighbour. I just want to know what reasonable options we have when a tenant repeatedly creates excessive noise and polite requests aren’t working. For people in India who have dealt with something similar: – Should the affected residents make a joint complaint? – Should we start documenting the dates, times and duration of the noise? – Is there an RWA/building management route we can use? – Can tenants directly make a formal noise complaint without involving the neighbour’s landlord? – What approach actually worked for you? I’m looking for practical advice on resolving this without unnecessary confrontation.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Something to consider.

Yup.

An idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

A reader shares some advice.

Unite and conquer!

Keeping a record of when the noise occurs, how long it lasts, and how it affects residents could help them prove it’s not an isolated incident.

I think the best next step would be for the affected residents to work together rather than continuing to approach the neighbor individually.

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