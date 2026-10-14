Her Neighbor Made Her Home Unlivable—Until She Handed the Landlord a Formal Lease Breached Notice

Folks, I’m not gonna beat around the bush…

This is a real horror show!

And you know things have to be REALLY bad if someone is looking to get a neighbor evicted from their building.

We’re not even talking about a roommate here!

Check out what this woman had to say about her living situation and learn about why she’s so frustrated about what’s going on.

Landlord asked our neighbor to leave or face eviction. She just moved back, maybe illegally? Is this reasonable to send? “She moved in with the two neighbors in our duplex and made our lives hell. Constant parties, screaming, dog poop and trash everywhere, dog barking for 5+ straight hours. It was miserable. We’d talk to them and she’d tell us to get over it. Eventually our landlord told them she needed to move out or he would start the eviction process. She said she would move. They got a new roommate from June-August and a different one moved in this month.

Uh oh…

On Sept. 2, she also moved back. We have spaces for 3 cars for each unit, and now that they have a fourth car (the evil woman’s car) that car is parked directly behind my boyfriend and I, so we need to do a 20-point turn to get out. A day after that, a bike was locked to the column of our front door making it impossible to get in and out of our apartment without crawling around the bike.

This is a nightmare!

I’m quite frankly sick of the dog that’s started barking again and the car parked behind us. Per our lease we’re only allowed 3 cars. Why do they get four? Is this reasonable to send to my landlord?: “Hi (landlord), sorry to bring this up, but we wanted to check in. It looks like (evil woman) has moved back in downstairs, since she’s been there since the start of the month. Given everything that happened before, the parties, screaming, trash, aggressive behavior, dog barking and poop, and the property damage, we wanted to ask if there’s a new agreement in place, since we understood she’d been asked to leave. So far it’s been manageable with the exception of her (or the other new persons) bike blocking our door and her car parked perpendicular behind us which makes it hard to get in and out. However, the last two mornings we started hearing (dog) again and with their four cars now, the lot is getting tight. We didn’t want to pry since whatever you discussed with them is not our business, but we’re a little concerned about escalation given the history.”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual offered some advice.

This reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, there’s no doubt about it…

This situation is crazy!

Ugh…what a nightmare.

Her landlord needs to do his job and take some action!