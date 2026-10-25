He’s Tired of His Roommate’s Dirty Habits. He Thinks It’s Time to Live Alone

Most of us hit this point at some time in our lives…

The point where we throw up our hands and decide that we can’t live with another person anymore.

It can be a glorious feeling!

But the frustration that leads to that decision can be a long road, too.

Check out what this fella had to say about why he’s ready to strike out on his own because he’s tired of dealing with his roommate.

Having issues with roommate/friend and I desperately want to live alone. “I’m 24, M. I know, my first mistake was moving in with a friend (24, F). I was planning to move out alone to begin with…however I don’t make enough to live alone and she was the only option at the time. We moved into an apartment 3 months ago. She also has a kid and I thought living with a kid would be the worst. Turns out he’s the least of my problems and it’s literally just her not cleaning and not locking the front door.

How annoying!

She overfills the trash, she puts trash in the can when there’s no bag, I am ALWAYS the one cleaning. She uses my dishes, pots and pans which are now all scratched up, dirty diapers in the kitchen trash, never sweeps, leaves food on dishes in the sink, leaves crumbs and food out all night, slams doors all the time, leaves her stuff all over the kitchen counter, there is so much more I’m glossing over. The common area is just always a mess and she always leaves the front door unlocked because she forgets to lock it constantly.

Gross!

The last straw for me was last night I tied the trash bag earlier in the day so I could take it out at night and there’s just more trash that is now on top of the tied up trash bag and low and behold I find a used condom just sitting on top of everything. It would different if it was wrapped up or hidden but no. Just out and about and I was really disgusted… She does have ADHD and autism and she told me she is extremely forgetful and has short memory and I offered to help if she needs it because she gets stressed from childcare as well, but I can’t do this. I am a very particular person and I didn’t previously move out of a dirty house to live in another dirty house.

He needs to fast-track this!

I’m giving her a few months to get it together before I’m considering moving out alone (which is what I wanted to do previously.) We talked about all this prior to moving in but I’ve now realized different people have different levels of what’s considered clean and dirty. I need some advice on how to handle this…because I care about our friendship and I plan to talk to her face to face about everything later today when I get off work. Should I just say screw it and work two jobs to live alone and have peace of mind once the lease is up? After this experience I really don’t think I can deal with another roommate.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

It sounds like he’s had enough!

We wish him luck in striking out on his own.

He definitely needs to live alone…or at least not with this roommate!