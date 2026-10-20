His Candy Shop Manager Praised Him For Two Months Straight, But Then He Was Suddenly Fired For Poor Performance

Nothing makes a compliment less sweet than finding out it never actually genuine.

A first-time retail worker at a candy shop was told repeatedly by his manager that he was doing great and that the team was grateful for him.

He believed it, kept working the way he always had, and kept showing up early with a smile.

Then the owner came through, ranted about the state of the shop, and gave him one instruction about what to do when things were slow.

Shortly after, his manager abruptly fired him for his performance, citing a long list of expectations he’d never been told about.

Keep reading for the full story.

Got laid off from my first retail job just after working in there for two months, please tell me if I am overreacting. I worked at a candy shop for two months, and it was actually my first time working in retail.

He thought he was doing pretty well at this job.

Throughout that time period, I was constantly told by my manager how good I was at work and that he was grateful for me there, so naturally, I believed I was doing fine and changed nothing about the way I worked.

But soon things came crashing down.

Then suddenly, the owner came in and inspected the place. As expected, he was not pleased and ranted to my manager about how awful the place looked.

The boss soon started managing the place with an iron fist.

The owner then called for me and told me what he wanted me to do around the place if it was slow. This is important because it was the only thing that was said to me that needed to be improved throughout the entire two months I was working there.

Soon the employee’s worst nightmare came true.

Fast forward to a few days later. I was about to leave after my shift when my manager called for me and went straight to the point. He said they were laying me off because I wasn’t doing a very good job at the place, and he listed a bunch of things and expectations that I didn’t properly do.

The employee feels completely blindsided by this.

It was so abrupt to me because, for one, there was never any buildup to this. I was never told what I should do better on, and they constantly gave me positive reinforcement. They also told me that they felt like I didn’t want to work there, when I constantly showed up on time, took after shifts, and smiled constantly at customers.

He feels like management could have handled this a lot differently.

If they were unhappy with the things I was doing, I feel like the first thing that should happen is to tell me about it, not tell me when you’re literally about to lay me off, when you couldn’t even give me the time to improve on them. Idk, I feel like there just wasn’t good communication between workers and management. I worked at fast food before working there, and it was also my first time, and I stayed there for two years. That’s got to say something, right?

How frustrating.

What did Reddit have to say?

Workplace drama rarely plays out in a fair way.

Sometimes getting fired is just the much-needed push someone needs to do better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch.

This commenter shares their unjust experience.

This employee did what he was told was working, and then got punished for believing it.

A manager who spends two months calling someone great has no business listing his failures on the way out the door.

He deserved a warning, not a surprise.

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