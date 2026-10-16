His Close Friend Forgot His Birthday—Until an Offer to Send Cash Made It Feel Even Worse

Remembering a close friend’s birthday can make someone feel appreciated.

In this story, a man felt deeply disappointed when his close friend forgot his birthday.

He had remembered his friend’s birthday and even offered to send him a gift, even though they were simply online friends.

When his friend made an excuse for being busy at work and offered to send a gift, the gesture only made him more upset.

Would you feel the same way? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for being mad at my friend because he forgot my birthday I’m 32(M) today. One of my close friends (29M) forgot my birthday. We are friends online, and we met last December. We shared our birthday, and I did send him the best of wishes. I even asked him if I could send him a gift. He said that it wasn’t necessary, which for me was okay.

This man felt disappointed when his friend forgot to greet him.

I’m the type of person who really loves my friends. I always support them in everything I can. But today, when I told him that I’m buying a self-gift, he just said, “I did not know it was your birthday.” That made me feel so disappointed. When I told him how I felt, he just told me that he was busy at work. His brain capacity wasn’t working.

He felt more insulted when his friend offered to send money as a gift.

It takes less than 30 seconds to calendarize it on your phone. So on top of that, he said he can send me money for a gift. It made me even more fuming because it sounded more like a fix patch. I don’t know, I just told him that I need some time until I calm down or idk.

Aww… This honestly sounds sad.

It makes sense that OP felt hurt after putting effort into remembering his friend’s birthday and supporting him.

His friend may genuinely have been overwhelmed with work, but I think offering money wasn’t the most ideal solution.

I believe his friend could do much more to make him feel remembered on his birthday.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Short and true.

This user makes a valid point.

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This one shares their personal thought.

Finally, people are calling out OP.

Sometimes, a birthday reminder can come a little too late.

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