Woman Keeps Her Brother’s Guardianship Plans Secret For Over A Year, But Her Husband Blurts Them Out To Her Parents Without Asking

Keeping a family secret isn’t always easy, especially when it’s something you’re genuinely honored to be part of. But keeping it quiet for an entire year only to have someone else spill the news? That’s another level of frustrating.

One woman is questioning whether she’s overreacting after her husband shared sensitive information with her parents without discussing it with her first.

The couple, who have been married for years and don’t plan to have children, were privately asked to become legal guardians of her younger brother’s baby if something happened to both parents.

They happily accepted the responsibility but agreed to keep the arrangement confidential to avoid potentially upsetting other relatives.

For more than a year, they honored that decision.

Then, following a family conversation about inheritance, the couple jokingly discussed telling her parents about the arrangement.

Unfortunately, her husband apparently took that conversation a little more seriously than she intended.

And his unexpected announcement has left her feeling hurt, angry and betrayed.

Husband let some sensitive info slip to my parents. I’m pretty mad about it. AITAH? I (F38) and my husband (M43) have been married since our early 20’s. We are close with my family, he is as close to them as I am at this point…but we have what I consider a healthy boundary between our lives and theirs. I don’t tell my parents everything about our lives and they accept that. My younger Brother and his wife recently had a baby and (privately) asked us to be the Godparents. They were making out their wills and asked if we would take on that responsibility if anything should happen to them. After some careful thought, we agreed. My husband was tickled pink that they asked us and tbh I feel truly honoured they thought of us.

How lovely.

However they have not (to our knowledge) told anyone about their decision and we hadn’t either. We have discussed reasons for keeping this a secret and agreed it was for the best. It will likely never happen that we become legal guardians and so why upset any extended family, including our other brother and my sister in law’s side of the family by telling anyone we are the chosen couple to raise the baby if god forbid anything should happen to them. This evening (as my parents are aging) we had a conversation with them about who would inherit what should something happen to them. We decided a few things and we all felt good about the conversation.

Secret still in tact.

After my husband and I left we continued the conversation between us and joked that it didn’t really matter cause my brother’s child would eventually get everything anyway – As we don’t have kids and are not planning on having kids. My husband joked that we should tell my parents about being the godparents, I joked about how my mom would love that as we live closer to them than my brother does currently. (Total joke! I love my brother and sister in law and never wish anything bad for them). That was pretty much the end of the conversation. A little while later my husband went back to my parents place to drop something off.

Uh oh…

When he came back he had a big smile on his face and laughingly said “I just told your Mom we get (baby’s name) if anything happens to your brother and sister in law.” My face immediately dropped. “You did what?” “Yeah I told her. She was thrilled.” Me, still in disbelief, “why would you tell her that?” Him, immediately defensive, “why not, we just said we should tell her.” I told him how that really pissed me off. That he not only went and blurted out some really important information that we did not actually agree to share (we were very clearly joking) but he took away from myself and my brother and sister in law something really special. I would have loved to share that with my parents but I kept it in for over a year knowing it could hurt others.

A year of secrets only to be spilled in seconds.

I was quite mad… Am mad. Especially when he insisted he didn’t do anything wrong. How could he not see this was a sensitive topic that we have held in for very real reasons and for a very long time? How does he not get that I am a very thoughtful and private person when it comes to things like this?

Truly.

I was actually ok with no one ever knowing. It actually feels like a cringey thing to even be happy about and given the choice I would have never shared it. Especially not in such a blasé manner. I feel like he should have known how important this is to me and that it was actually thoughtless, selfish and disrespectful to share it the way he did. I’m baffled, I’m hurt and I’m mad. AITAH for being upset with him for this?

While the woman’s frustration is understandable, her reaction may be a little disproportionate to what actually happened.

Her husband wasn’t revealing the information to a distant relative or spreading family gossip. He shared something he was genuinely excited about with people he’s been close to for decades.

And although the couple had previously agreed to keep the arrangement private, their conversation earlier that evening may have reasonably left him believing that sharing the news was no longer off-limits.

That doesn’t mean he shouldn’t have checked first. However, accusing him of being selfish and disrespectful over what appears to be a misunderstanding seems unnecessarily harsh.

There’s also a distinction between being disappointed that a secret was revealed and feeling personally robbed of the opportunity to share it. After all, the guardianship decision ultimately belongs to her brother and sister-in-law, not her.

Her husband could acknowledge the misunderstanding, but she might also recognize that an excited mistake doesn’t necessarily amount to a serious betrayal.

This person thinks OP is being quite dramatic.

This person says sure, he shouldn’t have told, but the reaction was too much.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And this person has a theory…but still tinks OP is the AH.

The situation probably calls for a conversation, not a character indictment.

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