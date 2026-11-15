Person Enjoys Eating Avocados With Salt, But Their Friend Insulted Them And Called It Weird And Gross

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to preparing and enjoying food.

The following story is about a person who enjoyed eating avocados with salt.

But their friend started insulting them, calling the habit weird, gross, and wrong.

She insisted that avocados should only be salted when making guacamole and refused to try his preferred seasoning.

Things escalated when their disagreement turned into a cultural argument.

Uh oh! Does it really have to go that far? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my friend she can’t tell me I’m weird for eating something until she tries it herself? I really like to eat avocados. I salt my avocados because that’s how I’ve always done it, and to me, that tastes better. I still like the taste of plain avocados, but I prefer them with some form of seasoning.

This person was insulted by their friend.

Anyway, as soon as my friend learned that I salt my avocados, she started calling me weird, gross, and wrong. She says the only time you should ever salt them is in guacamole. And if I didn’t want to eat plain avocado, I should just eat guacamole at that point. This confused me because it’s just salt. To me, that just brings out the natural flavor of an avocado.

They told her to try it first before making a judgment.

The more I continued to do it, the more she told me I was a “freaking weirdo.” This is where I may have been TA. I told her that she can’t call me weird until she’s actually tried it. She says she doesn’t need to because it’s just wrong. I also told her that until then, she would be wrong in my eyes, and I would reject her opinion entirely.

Their friend started yelling at them and insulting them more.

She started yelling at me that I couldn’t tell her she was wrong about her own friggin’ culture. She is Hispanic, and I’m white. She also said, “White people think they can tell everyone what to do.” I really wasn’t trying to be an jerk, but was I?

Some people like experimenting with their food… and that’s okay.

I don’t think neither of them needed to turn the entire situation into a personal attack.

However, OP’s friend should have respected their right to enjoy food however they like.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

There is nothing wrong with it, says this one.

Short and straightforward.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Everyone is saying the friend is weird.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion.

One person’s weird food combo is another person’s favorite.

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