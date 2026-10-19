His Girlfriend Was Added to Their Steam Family Without Asking. They Removed Her Right Away and Now Wonder If That Was Rude

When you have a friend who starts dating someone, it is great if you can get along well with them, but that often doesn’t happen, and that is ok too.

What would you do if your friend added his girlfriend (who you didn’t really like) to your Steam Family without asking so that she could play your games too?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he immediately removed her even though she wasn’t hurting anything. Now he wonders if he did the right thing.

While I don’t think he did anything wrong per se, it might have unnecessarily caused some conflict. Read on to see what you think.

AITA for removing my friend’s girlfriend from our Steam Family without asking him? I have a group of friends, and one of them (lets call him friend A) has been dating his girlfriend for a little over a year.

People tend to focus on their significant other. Sometimes to an extreme degree.

Ever since they started dating, A has become pretty distant from the group. He doesn’t come to many meetups anymore and we talk a lot less than we used to. When they first started dating, A’s girlfriend also tried to become friends with the group. Honestly, it was pretty forced and awkward, and we weren’t very welcoming either.

She is clearly not going to fit in with their friend group.

So, I don’t think either side was completely innocent there. Over time there were some other conflicts, and we never really became close. The biggest incident happened when she was looking through A’s phone and saw messages in our private WhatsApp group. The messages weren’t even about her, but she didn’t like something we had said and started messaging the group, insulting and making fun of people.

Everyone is a bit immature here.

We obviously responded in kind, so it turned into a pretty stupid argument where everyone was insulting everyone. At one point she called me racial slurs. Afterwards, she apologized and said she was on her period and wouldn’t do it again. Since then, things have mostly been peaceful. We barely interact, but we don’t actively fight either. So, overall we just don’t have a good relationship.

Ok, no big deal.

To be completely fair, she doesn’t seem like a bad person, she apologized for what happened and on rare occasions talks to us as if nothing had happened, but I (and most of us) personally don’t like her. Now for the actual issue. I have a Steam Family with A and another friend (B), who I’ve known since high school. A and B don’t know each other.

Let’s see what the current issue is.

Originally, it was just me and A. He barely used the family and had few games, while I have 100+. I’ve also shared my Steam account with him before so he could play games that weren’t in the family, including RDR2, which he played for over 200 hours. A few months ago, B wanted to make a Steam Family with me. Since I was already in one with just A, we decided to keep A there since he barely used it anyway, and B didn’t mind. So the family ended up being me, A and B.

He should have asked before adding her.

Today, I noticed that A had added his girlfriend to the family. He didn’t ask or even mention it to either me or B. There was still two available slots so she wasn’t taking anyone’s place, and honestly, her being there wouldn’t have affected me at all. But I immediately removed her.

Does being in the family give her any influence on the games or anything at all?

My reasoning is that I don’t want someone I don’t have a good relationship with having access to my games, and I definitely don’t think A should be able to decide on his own that she gets access to my and B’s games either since they don’t even know each other. At the same time, I’m wondering if I’m being childish. Realistically, I could have just left her there and nothing would have happened.

They are definitely not obligated to let her stay.

But, I don’t want someone who has previously called me racial slurs using my games, and I don’t think A should have added her without asking either of us. So, was I wrong for removing her without talking to my friend first? AITA?

Of course, they had every right to remove her from the family. That being said, this might have unnecessarily caused some conflict for no real reason at all. At the end of the day, it was a judgment call.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yeah, this does make it hard to want that woman on their Steam account.

Here is someone who says he was out of line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

This person says they didn’t do anything wrong.

The racial slur does change things.

He doesn’t owe it to his friend’s girlfriend to be nice, even if it generally is a good idea.

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