His Sister Left Him Out Of Planning Their Mom’s Surprise Party, But Still Expected Him To Pay Half The Bill

Surprise parties shouldn’t include surprise invoices.

This man already covered dinner, gifts, and party drinks.

Then his sister requested more money.

He never agreed to split anything.

Let’s digest all the details below.

AITA for not wanting to pay for a surprise birthday party I didn’t plan? My mom’s birthday was recently. On her actual birthday, we celebrated at a restaurant. I paid for myself, my wife, my two kids, and my mom and dad’s meals. I also bought my mom a gift she’s been wanting ($100+).

This man’s sister threw a surprise party for their mom.

A couple of days later, my sister threw a surprise party for her at our grandparents’ house. I didn’t plan it—I just showed up. I also bought some of the drinks for the party.

His sister asked to split the cost, but he plans to refuse.

Now my sister is sending me a Cash App request to “split the cost” of the party. I feel like I’ve already contributed a lot and didn’t agree to throw this party. AITA if I don’t send her money?

Should he help pay for the party, or has he already done enough?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers some honest advice.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

This person gives their honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

And finally, people are siding with him.

This man had already celebrated generously and wasn’t involved in planning his sister’s additional party.

She should’ve discussed shared expenses beforehand instead of sending him an unexpected payment request afterward.