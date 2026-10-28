Homeowner Rents Out His Upstairs To An Older Woman For Extra Income, But She Stops Paying Rent And Refuses To Leave

It’s hard to share your home with someone who refuses to even have a conversation with you.

For one homeowner, that became clear after he rented his upstairs space to an older woman to help cover costs.

At first, she seemed like good company. But each month, her rent came later until she stopped paying altogether.

Then, to make matters worse, when he tried to confront her, she’d run away and later stare at him from dark corners of the home.

Now, she’s ignored a notice to leave, and he’s preparing to take her to court. But he’s also considering a little payback in the meantime.

Read on to see what he plans to do.

Unique and unhinged situation A few years back, I bought a house cheap and have worked hard to fix it up. For some reason, I thought it was a good idea to get a roommate to offset costs and maybe have a little company. I live downstairs, and the entire upstairs was vacant and in really good shape, so I rented it to an older woman on SSDI. She’s about 75 and seemed really cool.

Things took a turn when she started running away from him.

Holy cow. She loved me until she moved in, and then she hated me. She paid on time the first month, then a week late the next, two weeks late the next, then not at all. Every time I’d try to talk to her, she would literally run away from me. Bad optics to be chasing an old woman through a house demanding money. Then she started stealing from me. She became incensed when I moved my things into my room so she couldn’t take or use them, but her version of “incensed” is standing in the corner of a room and grimacing at me. She just stands and stares and grimaces. There’s a dining room between the kitchen and the hallway to her room, and she waits there in the dark for me to leave the kitchen.

Now, he’s thinking about messing with her a little bit.

I gave her a 30-day notice to move out, which she ignored. I couldn’t do any paperwork until the month was up. Tomorrow, I can finally go up to the sheriff’s department and pay them to serve her papers for our court date. Here’s the crazy thing. There is a bedroom next to hers, and I’m thinking of putting a small radio in there, putting it on a college radio station, not loud, just loud enough that she can sort of make out the music but not quite, then locking the door. No peace for squatters.

Eek. This whole situation does sound pretty unhinged.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would do about it.

This is actually a really good suggestion.

Apparently, someone had to say it.

This reader would’ve already taken action.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

Here’s another good suggestion.

There’s no denying her behavior is quite odd.

But as tempting as the radio idea might be, he already has enough problems with this woman.

He should keep his belongings secure and focus on getting through the court process.

There’s no sense giving her something to complain about when he already has a plan to get her out.

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