Landlord Raises Her Rent, So Tenant Announces She’s Moving Out Just 10 Days Before Her Lease Ends

Imagine renting an apartment and deciding you want to renew the lease for another year. If the management company decided to raise your rent, would you still want to live there, or would you look for another place to live?

In this story, one renter was in this situation. She was perfectly happy in the townhouse she was renting until she realized they wanted to raise her rent. That prompted her to look for another place to live.

Unfortunately, there were only days left until her lease was up, and now the management company and landlord are pretty upset.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for Abandoning a Townhouse after I Already Signed a Lease and Leaving a Landlord “High and Dry.” This happened a while ago after I relocated to a new city. I signed a new 1-year lease for a townhouse in the downtown core and really enjoyed where I lived. The townhouse was OK, but a little less nice that I anticipated during my showing. Caveat emptor I suppose. The only other relevant background is the Lease said the security deposit would be used for the last month’s rent and would not be held as a damage deposit.

There was only one big problem the first year.

The year passed with very few problems. The water heater went out in the dead of winter, but I stayed in a hotel for 3 nights and offset that cost against the rent after verbally agreeing with the landlord to do so. At the end of the year, the landlord asked if I wanted to renew. I said yes. I was presented with a 1-year extension for the same rent, I signed it and sent it back.

But the landlord didn’t sign the lease right away.

I waited about 2 weeks and hadn’t received the landlord-signed version back, so I inquired with the management company. They said the landlord was mad because they didn’t get rent on the first of the month most of the time. I asked what they were talking about because I always paid on or ahead of time. And they said that while I paid the management company on time (as required by the Lease), the management company hadn’t gotten it into landlord’s hands in time.

They wanted more money.

I said that wasn’t my problem per the Lease. But the management company requested $100 more per month on the extension to make up for the inconvenience. They said they would send me a new lease reflecting the $100 increase, which they did. I immediately went out and found a condo in a similarly ideal location which was much nicer that rented for $75 a month less than my existing rent. I went through the background check with them and they sent me a lease to sign.

She notified the management company.

Before signing the new lease I sent a certified letter to landlord and the management company of the old location saying my previous signature on the new lease, which had not yet been counter-signed, was revoked and ineffective because of their counter-offer and no longer capable of acceptance. I then signed the new Lease. At that point, i had about 10 days left on the existing lease.

The management company did not appreciate the short notice.

The management company and landlord called me freaking out because they wouldn’t be able to find a new tenant in time and would lose revenue. I said not my problem, hired a moving company, cleaned up the old place and returned it to them in the same condition I received it. So I ask you reddit, AITA?

No, she didn’t do anything wrong. They raised her rent, so she decided to move. It’s as simple as that. The landlord simply should’ve signed the lease right away, and this would be a non-issue.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

A landlord weighs in.

This person points to what is and is not legal.

Another person tells OP that she’s smart.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

This person puts it in perspective.

She did the right thing, and it’s definitely not her fault that the management company has to scramble to find another tenant. They raised her rent at the last minute. That’s on them.

The landlord should’ve signed the lease.

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